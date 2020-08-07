Construction on ND 127 scheduled to begin next week

Construction work on North Dakota Highway 127 from the Junction of North Dakota Highway 11 near Fairmount to the Junction of North Dakota Highway 13 near Wahpeton is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 10.

During the projects:

Speeds will be reduced.

Flaggers and pilot cars will be in place in areas where workers are present.

Traffic may be delayed up to 15 minutes in areas.

Fresh oil and loose chips will be in work zone

The chip seal project is expected to be complete mid-August.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at http://www.dot.nd.gov/travel-info-v2/