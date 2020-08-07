Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MDC invites public to take a paddling trip on Aug. 15

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Paddling a canoe is a great way to relieve stress and connect with nature.

People who want to see and learn more about the outdoor world around them can do so from the seat of a canoe during two Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) paddling sessions at Lake Girardeau Conservation Area in Cape Girardeau County on Aug. 15. These free events will be unguided paddling sessions, but canoe safety instruction will be provided and MDC staff will be on hand to monitor safety when the boats are on the water.

The morning session will be from 9-11 a.m. People can register for this session at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173942

The afternoon session will be 1-3 p.m. People can register for this session at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/173943

Participants in both programs will meet at the main put-in area on the lake, which is on the west end of the lake, just off Cape Girardeau County Road 383. There will be a maximum of three people per boat. At least one person in each boat must be age 16 or older. Masks are required during the instruction portion of the program, but are not required during the time on the water. For more information about this program, e-mail MDC Conservation Educator Alex Holmes at Alex.Holmes@mdc.mo.gov.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

