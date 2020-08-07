MDC invites people to learn about bees in St. Louis with a free online program Aug. 14

St. LOUIS, Mo.—Fear or fascination are two words that can describe how many people feel about bees. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is confident people will be inclined to fascination after attending a free educational program about bees.

MDC is offering Bees in your Neighborhood, a free online program Friday, Aug. 14th at 12 p.m. Join MDC naturalists for an educational lunch break to discover why bees are so important.

Did you know there are nearly 500 species of bees In Missouri? Around 200 of those live in the St. Louis, making the city a surprising hotspot for bee activity. Many people think of the densely-populated hives of the European honey bees, but most of our native bees are in reality solitary ground dwellers or tree cavity nesters. They are the most important pollinators in nature. Bees also have very little interest in stinging people.

The program will take participants on a virtual field exploration to learn about and identify some of the most common native bees in St. Louis city and county. Watch as MDC naturalists catch and release live bees as they forage on flowers for pollen and nectar. They’ll help viewers learn how to identify these most common native bees and give tips and information on how to attract native bees to their own garden. Attendees will discover how the pollination services of native bees can help flower and vegetable gardens be much more productive.

Bees in your Neighborhood is a free virtual program open to all ages, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZXH. Attendees will receive an invitation and program link by email from WebEx the day before the program.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.