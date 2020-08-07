Derby Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A503032
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Pohlman
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 8/6/2020 0930 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby, VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Kytreana Patrick
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/6/2020 at approximately 0930 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of an assault in the town of Derby. Investigation revealed Kytreana Patrick caused injury to a household member with a weapon. Patrick was taken into custody and processed at the State Police Derby Barracks. Patrick was arraigned in Orleans County Court on 08/06/2020 for the above offense and was released to appear in court at a later date.
Trooper Mark Pohlman
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
802-334-8881