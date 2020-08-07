Derby Barracks / Aggravated Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A503032

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Pohlman

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 8/6/2020 0930 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Kytreana Patrick

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/6/2020 at approximately 0930 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of an assault in the town of Derby. Investigation revealed Kytreana Patrick caused injury to a household member with a weapon. Patrick was taken into custody and processed at the State Police Derby Barracks. Patrick was arraigned in Orleans County Court on 08/06/2020 for the above offense and was released to appear in court at a later date.

Trooper Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

802-334-8881