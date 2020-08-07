20B103621 Motor Vehicle Crash/Short Term Road Closure/Jamaica
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B103621
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Bryson Lunderville
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802.760.9417
DATE/TIME: 08-07-20 at approximately 1240 hours
STREET: VT Route 30
TOWN: Jamaica
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North of Meadows Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA
WEATHER: Sunny and Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Craig Pratt
AGE: 50
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2003
VEHICLE MAKE: International
VEHICLE MODEL: Flat bed truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Rear bumper and mounted toolbox
INJURIES: Not Injured
HOSPITAL: NA
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Richard Worden
AGE: 85
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Zephyrhills, FL
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Cadillac
VEHICLE MODEL: Utility Vehicle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy front end damage
INJURIES: injury to right arm along with several lacerations
HOSPITAL: Grace Cottage Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
Vermont State Police were called to respond to a motor vehicle crash located at 3011 VT Route 30, in the Town of Jamaica. Investigation revealed that the Vehicle # 1 was backing into VT Route 30 from the driveway of residence 3011. As the truck backed into the southbound lane of travel the operator of Vehicle # 2 was traveling southbound on Route 30 and crashed into the rear of Vehicle # 1. The operator of the Vehicle # 2 sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Grace Cottage Hospital by Rescue Inc. Ambulance Service.
No court action at this time