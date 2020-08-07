20B103621 Motor Vehicle Crash/Short Term Road Closure/Jamaica

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 20B103621

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Bryson Lunderville

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.760.9417

DATE/TIME: 08-07-20 at approximately 1240 hours

STREET: VT Route 30

TOWN: Jamaica

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North of Meadows Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA

WEATHER: Sunny and Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Craig Pratt

AGE: 50

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: International

VEHICLE MODEL: Flat bed truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Rear bumper and mounted toolbox

INJURIES: Not Injured

HOSPITAL: NA

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Richard Worden

AGE: 85

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Zephyrhills, FL

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Cadillac

VEHICLE MODEL: Utility Vehicle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy front end damage

INJURIES: injury to right arm along with several lacerations

HOSPITAL: Grace Cottage Hospital

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

Vermont State Police were called to respond to a motor vehicle crash located at 3011 VT Route 30, in the Town of Jamaica. Investigation revealed that the Vehicle # 1 was backing into VT Route 30 from the driveway of residence 3011. As the truck backed into the southbound lane of travel the operator of Vehicle # 2 was traveling southbound on Route 30 and crashed into the rear of Vehicle # 1. The operator of the Vehicle # 2 sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Grace Cottage Hospital by Rescue Inc. Ambulance Service.

No court action at this time