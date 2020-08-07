Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
20B103621 Motor Vehicle Crash/Short Term Road Closure/Jamaica

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20B103621                                                           

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl. Bryson Lunderville      

STATION: Westminster Barracks                               

CONTACT#: 802.760.9417

 

DATE/TIME: 08-07-20 at approximately 1240 hours

STREET: VT Route 30

TOWN: Jamaica

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: North of Meadows Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: NA

WEATHER: Sunny and Clear        

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Craig Pratt

AGE: 50    

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chester, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2003

VEHICLE MAKE: International

VEHICLE MODEL: Flat bed truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Rear bumper and mounted toolbox

INJURIES: Not Injured

HOSPITAL: NA

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Richard Worden

AGE: 85    

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Zephyrhills, FL

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Cadillac

VEHICLE MODEL: Utility Vehicle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Heavy front end damage

INJURIES: injury to right arm along with several lacerations

HOSPITAL: Grace Cottage Hospital

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

Vermont State Police were called to respond to a motor vehicle crash located at 3011 VT Route 30, in the Town of Jamaica.  Investigation revealed that the Vehicle # 1 was backing into VT Route 30 from the driveway of residence 3011.  As the truck backed into the southbound lane of travel the operator of Vehicle # 2 was traveling southbound on Route 30 and crashed into the rear of Vehicle # 1.  The operator of the Vehicle # 2 sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Grace Cottage Hospital by Rescue Inc. Ambulance Service. 

 

 

No court action at this time

 

 

20B103621 Motor Vehicle Crash/Short Term Road Closure/Jamaica

