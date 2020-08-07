Meeting Notice: Nutrient Management Advisory Committee and Phosphorus Management Tool Advisory Committee to Meet August 21 via Teleconference

August 7, 2020

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Nutrient Management Advisory Committee and the Phosphorus Management Tool Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, Aug. 21 at 9:30 a.m. via teleconference. The agenda will include updates on the department’s nutrient management and resource conservation programs.

For more information about the meeting or for call-in information, please contact Dwight Dotterer at dwight.dotterer@maryland.gov or 240-694-7608.

# # #

