Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 654 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,743 in the last 365 days.

Meeting Notice: Nutrient Management Advisory Committee and Phosphorus Management Tool Advisory Committee to Meet August 21 via Teleconference

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Nutrient Management Advisory Committee and the Phosphorus Management Tool Advisory Committee will meet on Friday, Aug. 21 at 9:30 a.m. via teleconference. The agenda will include updates on the department’s nutrient management and resource conservation programs.

For more information about the meeting or for call-in information, please contact Dwight Dotterer at dwight.dotterer@maryland.gov or 240-694-7608. 

# # #

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Twitter @MdAgDept

You just read:

Meeting Notice: Nutrient Management Advisory Committee and Phosphorus Management Tool Advisory Committee to Meet August 21 via Teleconference

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.