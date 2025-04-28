Governor’s ‘Buy Local’ Cookout Recipe Submission Portal Now Open

April 28, 2025

Selected Finalists to Prepare Dishes to Celebrate Buy Local Challenge Week



ANNAPOLIS, MD (April 28, 2025) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture is seeking Maryland chefs and restaurants to submit original recipes using local Maryland ingredients to serve at the Governor’s Buy Local Cookout. The annual event, once again being held at the department’s headquarters in Annapolis on July 17 from 5-7pm, promotes the statewide Buy Local Challenge Week during which all Marylanders are encouraged to eat at least one local product each day of the week.

“The Buy Local Cookout isn’t just a celebration of delicious food – it’s a testament to what makes Maryland great,” said Gov. Moore. “Maryland’s farmers, watermen, and chefs keep our people fed, grow our economy, and preserve our shared heritage. In that spirit, I invite Marylanders of all stripes to submit their best recipes and participate in one of our most cherished annual traditions.”

The recipe must include 50% of Maryland-sourced products with a focus on partnering with at least one Maryland farmer, waterman, or other producer. Chefs are encouraged to submit recipes that showcase ways the average Maryland family can prepare delicious, nutritious meals with locally produced food at home.

Recipes will be chosen in each of the following categories: appetizer, main dish, side dish or salad, and dessert. Original recipes will be selected based on simplicity, creativity, availability of ingredients, geographic representation, and maximum use of local ingredients.

“The annual Buy Local event serves as a reminder of the many easy and simple ways Marylanders can prepare fresh, locally grown meals at home,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “By supporting our farmers and watermen, you are supporting our economy.”

Culinary high school and college teams are encouraged to submit recipes. Selected teams will be invited to provide, prepare, and share their dish at the Governor’s cookout. Complete rules of entry and additional information are available on the department’s website. Recipes must be submitted using this online form by May 19.

Previously submitted recipes are not eligible. A $200 stipend toward cost will be provided by the department.

Chefs who have questions should contact Maryland’s Best Director of Special Projects Kristin Hanna at kristin.hanna@maryland.gov.

###

