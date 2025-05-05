Maryland Department of Agriculture Tree Planting Incentives Still Available 

May 5, 2025

ANNAPOLIS, MD (May 5, 2025) – As part of Maryland’s 5 Million Trees Program, the Maryland Department of Agriculture is reminding farmers that financial assistance is available for a range of tree-planting programs that can boost farm income, improve soil and herd health, and protect local streams and natural resources.

The department’s tree-planting incentives support soil health and agroforestry practices that combine farming and forestry to create healthier conditions for people, animals, and crops by allowing farmers to improve natural resources and generate income by planting nut and berry trees. Eligible participants may qualify for up to 100% cost-share for selected practices and a one-time bonus payment of $1,000 per acre for establishing riparian forest buffers. These efforts support Maryland’s goal of planting 5 million trees by 2031 to capture atmospheric carbon and enhance public health.

Eligible tree-planting and agroforestry practices include:

Riparian Forest Buffers—Trees and shrubs planted along streams to act as natural filters

Hedgerow Plantings—Living fences of trees and shrubs that attract wildlife and boost biodiversity

Windbreaks—Rows of trees planted near farm production areas to filter the air and reduce odors

Silvopasture—Integrating trees and grazing livestock to improve herd and soil health

Tree and Shrub Establishment—Planting trees and shrubs to provide environmental benefits

Alley Cropping—Growing crops in wide alleys between rows of trees to improve soil health

Farmers and agricultural landowners who want to learn more about the department’s tree-planting and agroforestry incentives should visit this website. Free technical help and application assistance for most projects is available through local soil conservation districts.

# # #

