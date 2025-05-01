Department Releases New Video on the Effects of Saltwater Intrusion on Farmland

May 1, 2025

Harford County, Soil Conservation, Maryland, Molly Hill Farms, Horses, Agriculture

ANNAPOLIS, MD (May 1, 2025)– The Maryland Department of Agriculture has released a new video in the Conservation Video Series focusing on saltwater intrusion’s effects on farmland in Maryland’s Lower Eastern Shore through the Conservation Resource YouTube page.

Saltwater intrusion occurs when seawater flows into coastal areas like Maryland’s Lower Eastern Shore. It can lead to unsafe drinking water, ghost forests, lower crop yields, and soils that can’t support plant growth. The video highlights how saltwater intrusion has affected a Dorchester County farm.

Launched in 2022, the department’s Conservation Video Series showcases local farmers and the conservation projects they have installed to manage manure, safeguard local streams, build healthy soils, and protect the natural resources that we all depend on. The videos are an excellent way for producers, citizens, teachers, and students to meet local farmers and conservation experts who are making a meaningful impact. You can watch all of the conservation videos on the department’s YouTube channel by clicking the Conservation Videos playlist.

Additional videos on conservation practices that benefit Maryland farms will be posted in the coming weeks and months. For more information on MDA’s Resource Conservation programs, please visit the website.

###

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Facebook @MdAgDept