NDOT Completes Resurfacing Northern Section of USA Parkway

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation today substantially completed a project to resurface USA Parkway (State Route 439) in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center.

Since mid-June, crews have resurfaced approximately five miles of USA Parkway between northern Electric Avenue in the heart of the industrial park and the south Electric Avenue intersection at the southern end of the developed industrial area.

The single lane closures previously in place for paving have been removed.

The heavily-traveled road has seen an increase in traffic since first being privately-constructed decades ago, from 6,000 vehicles a day in 2009 to nearly 20,000 vehicles daily in recent years. The resurfacing will help provide a preserved, safer highway surface.