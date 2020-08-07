Thief River Falls road construction update (Aug. 7, 2020)

Intersection closure begins Monday, Aug. 10 at First Street and Barzen Avenue

BEMIDJI, Minn. —Motorists on Highway 1 in Thief River Falls will use the detour of Greenwood Avenue while construction continues for three roundabouts between Highway 59 and Kinney Avenue. This closure is to allow Red Lake Watershed to place pipe under the intersection at First Street and Barzen Avenue. The closure is expected to last three working days. Business access will continue to be open along Ruby and Brooks avenues.

Work in Phase 1 continues on Highway 1 between Kinney Avenue and East Ruby Avenue, as crews have been placing pavement, curb and gutter at the roundabouts at Brooks Avenue and Barzen Avenue. When complete, crews will begin Phase 2 with the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Highways 1 and 59. The Phase 2 detour follows Pennington County Road 31 and County Road 14.

Between MnDOT, Pennington County, the City of Thief River Falls, and the Red Lake Watershed, there are 10 projects happening in Thief River Falls and the surrounding area in 2020. The projects do not all begin at once as MnDOT and its partners have worked together to combine and stage detours to lessen the overall impact on motorists. For more information on those projects visit mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/thief-river-falls .

For up to date information about projects happening in the Thief River Falls area, please sign up for weekly email updates on the project website mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/thief-river-falls or join the MnDOT northwest Minnesota Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnorthwest. The public is also invited to the weekly virtual public meeting held every Tuesday at 10 a.m. throughout the duration of the project. Visit the website to register or join the meeting.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

