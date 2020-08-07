MnDOT District 1 Aug. 10 construction traffic control changes (Aug. 7, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. — Starting Monday, Aug. 10, the following MnDOT construction projects will have traffic control changes that motorists should be aware of:

Hwy 23 near Holyoke: The Deer Creek Bridge project will require a detour over Carlton County Roads 8, 11, 6, and 1. This detour will last 21 calendar days. For more project information, visit mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy23bridge.

Hwy 37 in Gilbert: Between Hwy 53 and Gilbert, traffic will encounter flaggers as work occurs on new turn and bypass lanes. In the City of Gilbert, traffic will become single lane in both directions and moved to the east bound lanes between Michigan Avenue and Hwy 135 and between Kansas and Nebraska Avenues. For more project information, visit mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy37-gilbert.

Hwy 53 in International Falls: Local detour changes to Memorial Drive to 2nd Avenue East to 15th Street East. For project information, visit mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy-53-international-falls.

Hwy 169 and Hwy 65 in Nashwauk: Traffic control shifts on Hwy 65, single lane on Hwy 169 southbound with 12 foot lane restriction. Crossover between northbound Hwy 169 and Hwy 65 remains closed with detour on County Rd 86. For project information, visit mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy-169-nashwauk.

Hwy 169 north of Hwy 53: Shoulder work in preparation for bridge work will require flagging. The bridge is located .21 miles north of Cty Hwy 21. Bridge work will begin Aug. 17, with half the bridge being reconstructed at a time. This work will require a temporary signal system with single lane bypass. For project information, visit mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy169resurfacing.

Traffic control changes that start Aug., August 11:

Hwy 53 in Virginia: Work will begin in the median of 12th Avenue. A temporary signal system has been installed at the 12th Avenue and the 13th Street intersections. Local detours will be in place. At 12th Avenue, traffic will see single lane closures that close the center median of the intersection. At 13th Street, traffic may encounter shoulder closures and possibly single lane traffic. The detour configuration is the Stage 1 map. Maps can be found on the project website mndot.gov/d1/projects/hwy-53-virginia-signal-improvements.

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

