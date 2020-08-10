ITU Online Releases New CCSP Course

IT University Online

The latest course includes 16 hours of training and 52 course videos.

When you earn this cloud security certification, you prove you have deep knowledge and hands-on experience with cloud security architecture, design, operations and service orchestration.” — Carrie Cameron

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITU Online Training, the leaders in IT Technology Training with over 650,000 students worldwide, recently released a new CCSP training course. The latest course includes 16 hours of training and 52 course videos.

CCSP is the industry’s premier Cloud Security Certification. Earning the globally recognized CCSP cloud security certification is a proven way to build your career and better secure critical assets in the cloud. In this course, the instructor ensures students will have the advanced technical skills and knowledge to design, manage and secure data, applications and infrastructure in the cloud using best practices, policies and procedures established by the cybersecurity experts.

As students progress through the course, they will learn a thorough understanding of the information security risks and mitigation strategies critical to data security in the cloud

Carrie Cameron, CEO and President of ITU Online said, “When you earn this cloud security certification, you prove you have deep knowledge and hands-on experience with cloud security architecture, design, operations and service orchestration.”



About ITU Online

Since 2012, ITU Online has been the leader in providing online IT training courses. Unlike others in the industry, we build all of our curriculum “in house” at our corporate headquarters.

By using proven educational concepts and sound instructional design principles, we create the highest quality courses in the IT training field.

To deliver our standard for quality, we employ only the leaders in our field to create our award-winning training courses. ITU has won 4 Best in Biz Awards covering Company of the Year, Fastest Growing Company of the Year, Creative Department of the Year and Most Innovative Company of the Year. These awards solidify what our students already know; which is that we provide courses unmatched in quality at a price point lower than the competition. Learn more: https://www.ituonline.com

