Maine DOE Update – August 7, 2020

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

Accurate and updated data are critically important to helping Maine Department of Education provide the support and information Maine schools need. | More

| Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |

News & Updates

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other materials have been ordered by the Maine Department of Education (DOE) for the purpose of supplementing the supplies of Maine’s public schools and certain other educational organizations that serve publicly funded students. This supplemental supply of materials includes items for the use of both staff in public schools and publicly funded students. | More

The Maine Department of Education has developed a revised process for the identification of students as English learners during the COVID-19 pandemic. This revised process will remain in effect during any period when there is an interruption in face-to-face school operations as a result of the pandemic. Federal law requires that all English learners be identified within thirty days of enrolling at the beginning of the school year, or within two weeks for students who enroll mid-year (Sections 1112[e][3] and 3113[b][2] of Elementary and Secondary Education Act). | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce the opportunity for Maine leaders to participate in the 2020-2021 Maine Leadership Development Program (LDP) cohort! The Maine LDP is an initiative designed to build and strengthen instructional leadership skills among Maine’s educational leaders at the school, district, and state levels. In our ongoing efforts to support and foster the educational expertise in Maine, educators who aspire to do the same are invited to take advantage of this high impact opportunity! | More

Sarah Bailey, a teacher at South Portland High School, has been named the 2020 Maine State History Teacher of the Year, an award presented annually by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to K-12 American history education. | More

Are you interested in teaching in one of the most healthy, healthful, beautiful, and interesting states in the nation? One that values autonomy, innovation, and creativity in teaching? One that values equity and diversity? Then this is the session for you! Our team is excited to share information with you regarding Maine’s certification process, tips for successful searches for current openings, avenues for completing coursework, supports in place for newly-hired educators, and the benefits of teaching in Maine! | More

Maine DOE Team member Jaci Holmes is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Jaci | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

| Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

The Student Privacy Policy Office (SPPO) through the Privacy Technical Assistance Center (PTAC) is planning an event that addresses Vetting Apps and Education Technology. | More

Beginning Monday, August 10 and Wednesday, August 12, Department of Education’s Maine School Safety Center will begin offering twice weekly office hours to answer any questions schools may have concerning their emergency operations plans (EOPs). This is a general effort to offer support and guidance for schools and their collaborative planning teams(CPTs) for all issues regarding their EOPs. | More

| Visit the Professional Development Calendar |

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here