Mintec and Frost Procurement Adventurer announce their new strategic partnership

The benefits of Mintec's platform were immediately apparent, there's nothing like it in terms of being able to access such a wealth of useful data efficiently to deliver such valuable insights” — Simon Frost

Mintec and Frost Procurement Adventurer are pleased to announce their new strategic partnership that will result in a range of additional benefits and value for their clients.

Frost Procurement Adventurer helps businesses from global multi-nationals to exciting high growth SMEs crack challenging procurement issues, focused on the food, drink and agricultural sectors. They are well-regarded in the industry, particularly for their training and delivery of sustainable sourcing, total cost modelling and supply security.

Simon Frost, Founder of Frost Procurement Adventurer, who has 20 years’ experience in procurement, believes that companies are far more successful at controlling their costs when they can model their products’ cost structures. Over many years Simon has worked with companies to improve cost control where procurement teams were not performing to their full potential. He noticed that core skills such as category management, cost modelling and supplier relationship management weren’t being trained and applied correctly. Recognising these gaps, Frost Procurement Adventurer has made it their mission to support businesses turbo-charge their procurement teams to deliver long term sustainable value.

Mintec is the leading global provider of price data for food ingredients and materials used in consumer packaged goods. Through its cutting-edge SaaS platform, Mintec Analytics delivers market prices and analysis for more than 14,000 food ingredients and associated materials. Their price data and procurement tools empower customers to understand supplier prices better, analyse their spend and negotiate with greater confidence. It ensures procurement teams are best placed to reduce costs, manage risk and increase their efficiency, helping to maximise company profits. From their cost-modelling tools to price change reports, bespoke dashboards to custom alerts, Mintec’s platform is designed to save time, reduce human error and drive more actionable and efficient outcomes.

Simon first used Mintec when he became a buyer at Mars in 2002. He says “the benefits of the system were immediately apparent, and I’ve been an avid user of the system ever since. There’s nothing like it in terms of being able to access such a wealth of useful data efficiently to deliver such valuable insights.”

Combining Frost Procurement Adventurer’s unique perspective of procurement and Mintec’s 30 years’ experience of data and analysis provides a powerful synergy for their clients. Both companies have extensive experience and success supporting their clients to build up their procurement capabilities which in turn has led to more robust contract negotiations and significant cost-savings.

Spencer Wicks, Mintec’s CEO, says that “This partnership is a natural step for us to take. Mintec’s powerful analytics complement Frost Procurement Adventurer’s first-class consultancy and training. Simon understands exactly how and when to apply our system throughout the procurement process, because he can appreciate the pain points at every stage – many of which, can be solved with Mintec. As we both specialise in similar sectors, the power of our partnership means we can support our existing and new clients to solve their procurement-related challenges. The result? Long term sustainable value for our clients, delivering them an excellent ROI for our services.”

We would be delighted to understand your needs and how we might be able to help you. Please contact us to arrange an introductory call:

sales@mintecglobal.com

frost@procurementadventurer.com