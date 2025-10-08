Expana Announces Agri-Food Europe: The Industry Event for Market Strategy and Procurement Transformation

Expana announces Agri-Food Europe 2026, taking place in February in Amsterdam, providing attendees with the market intel to make better commercial decisions.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expana, the world’s largest food and agriculture price reporting agency (PRA) and market intelligence provider, announces the return of Agri-Food Europe, taking place 25th–26th February, 2026, at the Hotel Okura in Amsterdam.

Building on a successful 2025 edition that united over 300 senior executives across buying, selling, finance, sourcing and supply chain roles, Agri-Food Europe 2026 stands as the strategic industry event for global leaders in the food and agriculture commodity markets.

The event delivers two days of critical market insight, commercial strategy, forecasting and high-impact networking, to empower industry stakeholders to navigate the complexity of today’s and tomorrow’s agrifood landscape with confidence.

Elisabeth Mork-Eidem, Expana’s VP of Events and Communications explained: “We have new and exciting plans for this year’s event. From a new breakout day on ‘Strategic Data-Informed Leadership’ for senior decision-makers, to in depth workshops for key commodity markets including for the dairy, tropical softs and animal nutrition sectors.“

“With speakers already confirmed from leading brands including Pizza Hut, Sodexo, the World Trade Organization (WTO), and Agrifirm, expect deep dives into the biggest disruptors shaping global agrifood markets.”

Featured sessions over the two days include a Retail & Foodservice Panel, where major buyers will share how they’re reshaping sourcing strategies for 2026–27. Key topics such as geopolitics, trade dynamics, and macroeconomic trends will be explored to help attendees build more resilient sourcing strategies in today’s volatile global landscape. Exclusive insights from C-suite leaders and future-facing perspectives from UCLA food futurist Jack Bobo will equip delegates with the tools to make smarter, more strategic decisions over the year ahead. Plus, Expana’s pricing and forecasting teams will provide in-depth analysis of commodity markets, assessing what is driving them now and what is coming next.

Developed by the intelligence provider behind Feedinfo, Mintec, Strategie Grains, Urner Barry, and Tropical Research Services (TRS), Agri-Food Europe 2026 delivers critical insights into the trends and disruptions transforming markets. The summit equips attendees with the strategic knowledge and tools to make better, future-ready commercial decisions.

Those joining will gain exclusive market intelligence to shape their commercial strategies for the year ahead, expand their network with in-person connections at senior levels and stay ahead of shifts in trade, regulation, sourcing and trends.

With expertly curated content, cutting-edge analysis, and the power of the Expana intelligence platform behind it, Agri-Food Europe 2026 is where the future of food and agriculture markets will be unearthed.

For more information and registration visit: https://www.expanamarkets.com/events/agrifood-europe/

Women in Food & Agriculture Summit – WFA Heads to Amsterdam

Expana are excited to announce that the Women in Food & Agriculture (WFA) Summit will take place in Amsterdam on Tuesday 24th February – the day before Agri-Food Europe.

The event features in-depth discussions, practical workshops and hands-on sessions focused on leadership, career development and empowerment within the industry. Bringing together professionals from across the agrifood sector, from seasoned industry leaders to rising professionals, this inspiring and impactful summit offers invaluable opportunities to connect, learn, and grow.

As a special benefit, attendees of Agri-Food Europe are eligible for a complimentary ticket to the WFA Summit for themselves or a colleague. For more information about this year’s event, visit: https://wfa-initiative.com/

About Expana

Expana is the world’s leading agrifood-focused Price Reporting Agency and global information provider, enabling organizations to make smarter strategic decisions. In markets defined by volatility, opacity and risk, Expana equips organizations with the foresight on when to buy or sell, how much, where to source, what to reformulate and how to price. By uniting frequently updated pricing data, predictive forecasts, cost modeling and expert analysis, Expana transforms market data into negotiation power and boardroom-ready intelligence. For more information visit https://www.expanamarkets.com/product/expana-platform/

