Expana Unveils New Unified Platform, Transforming Global Food Market Data Into Strategic Intelligence

Expana launches a modern integrated platform that combines trusted pricing data with AI-enhanced cost models and personalized insights.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expana, the global leader in agrifood price reporting and intelligence, has officially launched its new fully integrated platform- a groundbreaking solution that unites the deepest, most trusted sources of food market data into one seamless, decision-ready system.

Built on the legacy of Urner Barry, Mintec, Feedinfo, Tropical Research Services (TRS) and Stratégie Grains, Expana unites 200+ years of expertise into a modern hub. The platform delivers the world’s most comprehensive food commodity database and transforms it into actionable intelligence for today’s volatile markets.

As the largest agrifood-focused Price Reporting Agency (PRA) in the world, Expana is the only platform covering the entire food value chain, from agricultural inputs to finished food products, that is supported by IOSCO-assured pricing, predictive analytics, cost modeling and expert analysis. Buyers and sellers can lock in better prices, create more accurate budgets, and navigate risks and supply shocks with confidence.

“Expana isn’t just data - it powers better decisions,” said Spencer Wicks, CEO of Expana. “It gives companies the clarity to act fast, act smart, and win.”

“In a world where supply chains are under pressure and information gaps can cost millions, Expana gives companies foresight to turn volatility into opportunity, spotting inflection points early, securing supply chains and making faster, more confident decisions."

At the core of Expana’s value proposition is its ability to deliver clarity and foresight at speed. Unlike traditional platforms where users spend hours pulling and stitching data together, Expana’s sleek, modern interface delivers answers in minutes. Personalized dashboards, automated alerts and API integration mean users move from searching for data to acting on intelligence. AI surfaces relevant news, helps users find relevant commodities more quickly, and builds cost models via chat.

The platform provides access to almost 1,500 forward-looking price forecasts generated through a combination of human expertise and machines, enabling businesses to act decisively and outperform competitors. This helps users make smarter decisions on when to buy or sell and how to plan production and investment with minimal exposure to market surprises.

Expana’s AI-powered cost models further enhance visibility by breaking down the complex cost structures of finished goods, allowing users to uncover hidden margin opportunities, engineer cost-effective formulations and gain a deeper understanding of true input costs. With AI, cost models can be generated within minutes, even for finished goods that suppliers produce.

Beyond pricing and forecasts, Expana offers personalized news and expert commentary to contextualize market movements, allowing users to justify price changes internally, challenge supplier claims and stay ahead of supply disruptions.

Expana also supports direct API integration into enterprise systems and Excel, eliminating the inefficiencies of manual data handling and ensuring teams can move faster with data already embedded in their workflows.

“Expana is now the most comprehensive and authoritative platform of its kind, offering intelligence that is not only trusted but transformative,” Wicks added. “In short, Expana turns complexity into clarity, risk into resilience and data into strategy."



About Expana

Expana is the world’s leading agrifood-focused Price Reporting Agency and global information provider. Expana enables organizations to make smarter strategic decisions. In markets defined by volatility, opacity and risk, Expana equips organizations with the foresight when to buy or sell, how much, where to source, what to reformulate and how to price. By uniting frequently updated pricing data, predictive forecasts, cost modeling and expert analysis, Expana transforms market data into negotiation power and boardroom-ready intelligence. The result: reduced risk, millions saved in COGS, stronger supply resilience, and faster, more confident growth.

For more information or to request a demo, visit https://www.expanamarkets.com/product/expana-platform/ or contact press@expana.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.