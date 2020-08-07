ITU Online Releases New HTML 5 and CSS3 Course

IT University Online

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ITU Online Training, the leaders in IT Technology Training with over 650,000 students worldwide, recently released a new HTML 5 and CCS3 training course. The latest course includes 16 hours of training, 99 course videos and 102 test questions. In addition, this course also offers 28 practice flashcards and HTML practice files for students, making it a very comprehensive and extensive course.

The HTML5 and CCS3 course is taught by Richard Raney who has more than 37 years of experience and has earned many Cisco certifications for Networking. Raney earned his Master’s Degree of Science in Information Technology for Business Intelligence and currently serves as an Adjunct Professor for a community college.

This course was designed to provide students with the knowledge of these languages to help them create web pages that are easy to read and appealing to users. As students progress through the course, the content will lay the foundation for mastering these two popular web publishing technologies and also focus on the new and advanced features of HTML5, covering how to create HTML5 and CSS3 markup that will work well on the widest possible variety of web browsers, mobile devices, and machine readers, such as search engine web crawlers. The course also demonstrates how to use advanced HTML5 multimedia features such as video, audio, and animation.

Carrie Cameron, CEO and President of ITU Online said, “HTML5 and CSS3 are some of the most integral and evolving web technologies that enable you to structure content and present it on the web. This is a must have course for beginner to intermediate web developers and those experienced developers who wish to view and practice new HTML5 and CSS3 elements.”

About ITU Online

Since 2012, ITU Online has been the leader in providing online IT training courses. Unlike others in the industry, we build all of our curriculum “in house” at our corporate headquarters.

By using proven educational concepts and sound instructional design principles, we create the highest quality courses in the IT training field.

To deliver our standard for quality, we employ only the leaders in our field to create our award-winning training courses. ITU has won 4 Best in Biz Awards covering Company of the Year, Fastest Growing Company of the Year, Creative Department of the Year and Most Innovative Company of the Year. These awards solidify what our students already know; which is that we provide courses unmatched in quality at a price point lower than the competition. Learn more: https://www.ituonline.com