Data, It’s Important!

Accurate and updated data are critically important to helping Maine Department of Education provide the support and information Maine schools need.

Synergy is now open for the 2020-2021 school year

Synergy, Maine Department of Education’s state student information system, is now open for entering 2020-2021 student information, including 2020-2021 enrollments. Information on manually entering and uploading 2020-2021 student data can be found here.

Please note: you will be unable to enter 2020-2021 student data if your organization has yet to complete the Maine Schools module for 2020-2021. You may also encounter issues with entering staff data if Maine Schools is not completed. All public, private, and charter schools, as well as regional programs need to complete the NEO Maine Schools module. There are currently over 50 organizations who have not fully completed this task for 2020-2021.

Information on and instructions for Maine Schools can be found here.

Do we know how to contact you? In order for the Maine Department of Education to be able to communicate effectively with schools and districts, staff contact information needs to be updated as quickly possible when there are changes in staffing. At this point in time, this is particularly important for school and district administrators. The Department is sending many communications via email regarding information and resources related to the pandemic and preparations for returning to instruction. If staff contacts are not up to date, you may miss out on important information. If you have questions about updating contacts, please contact the Helpdesk at 207-624-6896 or medms.helpdesk@maine.gov.

Please join us for a webinar on this topic, “Updating and Maintaining Contact Information”–Thursday, August 13, from 1 to 2 pm. Please use this link to register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3350901731697602574