Explore the Business Opportunities of Low-Power IoT Vertexcom, Quan and QNO Jointly Create Wi-SUN Ecosystem
Benjamin Ou, the director of product marketing, introduces Wi-SUN Alliance and its technical advantages
Vertexcom demonstrated Taiwan’s very first Wi-SUN smart gateway with its applications and the Wi-SUN positioning system device - Safe+ Card and Amulet Guarder.
VC7351 is a new generation of low-power wireless communication SoC newly developed by Vertexcom. The transmission rate can reach 2.4 Mbps, and the highest proprietary data rate can reach 3.6 Mbps.”ZHUBEI CITY, HSINCHU COUNTY, TAIWAN, August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vertexcom Technologies Inc., an IoT and smart grid communication chip design company, had participated in the "5G New Era · Big Business Opportunities of the IoT: Low-Power IoT Innovation Technology and Application Forum" on July 23 to deliver a keynote speech on the topic of “Born for wide-area and large-scale IoT - Wi-SUN Mesh Network”. Impressively, Vertexcom demonstrated Taiwan’s very first Wi-SUN smart gateway with its applications and the Wi-SUN positioning system device - Safe+ Card and Amulet Guarder.
Vertexcom has been continuing to dedicate to Wi-SUN technologies. Dr. HH Li, the president of Vertexcom Technologies. stated that the first-generation Wi-SUN wireless communication SoC, VC7300, has obtained Wi-SUN FAN 1.0 certification and successfully integrated into modules and end-products for interconnection. VC7300 uses FSK modulation with a transmission rate of 400 kbps. VC7351 is a new generation of low-power wireless communication SoC newly developed by Vertexcom. It uses OFDM modulation and complies with IEEE802.15.4x specifications. The transmission rate can reach 2.4 Mbps, and the highest proprietary data rate can reach 3.6 Mbps. It is the fastest low-power wireless Sub-GHz OFDM SOC worldwide and plays the leading role in the wireless ISM frequency bands.
Vertexcom collaborated with two partners - Qual International and QNO Technology, to jointly announce and exhibit the Wi-SUN network application solutions. Qual International, an expert that commits to contribute to IoT related software and hardware products, made a debut of the Wi-SUN smart gateway QGW810 based on VC7300 that has been combined with the temperature sensing transmission system to implement the applications to factory machines and real-time monitoring of equipment temperatures. Bai Jinrong, the general manager of Qual International stated that he was very pleased to collaborate with the Wi-SUN chip leader Vertexcom to create the Wi-SUN IoT ecosystem. Qual’s Wi-SUN smart gateway adequately performs the features of Wi-SUN technologies of long distance communication, high penetration, wide coverage, self-forming and self-healing network, and large-scale networking of more than 1,000 nodes.
The Wi-SUN smart gateway is capable to receive the measurement data from the wireless sensors and to further proceed the communications with the network server via TCP/IP Ethernet or Wi-Fi for various data processing and recordings. It can also forward the commands from the cloud server to the sensors or control its digital output. The smart gateway is a small programmable computer to enable Users to develop C or node.js programs to implement diverse services; moreover, it can also connect to the server to automatically send a set of passwords for information security controls.
QNO Technology, on the exhibition has performed Safe+ Card and Amulet Guarder which have already been adopted by Pingtung County and Taitung County governments respectively. Safe+ Card has a built-in Wi-SUN SoC and the positioning system to transmit over long distances and locate Users in real-time. Amulet Guarder allows Users to set the guarding range of the digital fence and query Users’ movements within the designated interval. With these features, elderly can be adequately taken care of by family members via LINE app among safe communities. Shaq Lee, the president of QNO Technology said that Wi-SUN technologies, especially the advantages of long-distance communication, interoperability, easy deployment, mesh network and low power consumption, would successfully overcome the difficulties of distributing IoT devices in rural areas. Moreover, Safe+ Card and Amulet Guarder is capable to work 12 months continuously without charging.
Vertexcom Technologies, is a company of communication chips and networking software designs for long range, large scale, auto networks of IoT and smart grids . It provides low-cost Wi-SUN, PLC and integrated dual-mode communication solutions.
www.vertexcom.com
Qual International is a company specializing in the development of radio transmission solutions. It was established in 2002 and specializes in embedded firmware and electronic hardware design. Products include various interfaces of wireless transmitters (RS232 / RS485 / USB, etc.), wireless transmission modules, wireless lighting control systems, wireless temperature and humidity sensors, wireless vibration sensors, wireless monitoring systems, etc.
Founded in 2004, QNO Technology has developed a series of next-generation network security devices to improve the network transmission speed and network security protection of enterprises, making it the ideal network provider for small and medium-sized enterprises.
