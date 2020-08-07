Newport Center Domestic Assault
CASE#:20A503043
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:Trooper Berlandy
STATION:Derby
CONTACT#:802-334-8881
DATE/TIME:08/06/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Collins Mill Rd, Newport Center
VIOLATION:Domestic Assault
ACCUSED:Rhonda Mayhew
AGE:54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:Newport Center VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/06/20 the Vermont State Police received a report of a
family fight on Collins Mill Rd, in Newport Center. Investigation revealed
Rhonda Mayhew had assaulted a family member and was subsequently arrested.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME:08/07/2020 1230
COURT: Orleans
