Newport Center Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:20A503043

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:Trooper Berlandy                             

STATION:Derby                     

CONTACT#:802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME:08/06/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Collins Mill Rd, Newport Center

VIOLATION:Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED:Rhonda Mayhew                                               

AGE:54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:Newport Center VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/06/20 the Vermont State Police received a report of a

family fight on Collins Mill Rd, in Newport Center.  Investigation revealed

Rhonda Mayhew had assaulted a family member and was subsequently arrested.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:08/07/2020 1230            

COURT: Orleans

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Richard.Berlandy@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881

 

Newport Center Domestic Assault

