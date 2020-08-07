St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A403917

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Lewis

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: between 8/2 and 8/5/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Fairlee

VIOLATION: Burglary

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 5th 2020 Troopers with the VT State Police

responded to a reported burglary at Chapman's Store located on Main Street in

Fairlee. Troopers learned that sometime between the afternoon of August 2nd and

the morning of August 5th someone entered the store and stole cash and jewelry.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Tpr. Lewis at

802-222-4680.