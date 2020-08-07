Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,060 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,022 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A403917

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Lewis                             

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: between 8/2 and 8/5/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Fairlee

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 5th 2020 Troopers with the VT State Police

responded to a reported burglary at Chapman's Store located on Main Street in

Fairlee. Troopers learned that sometime between the afternoon of August 2nd and

the morning of August 5th someone entered the store and stole cash and jewelry.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Tpr. Lewis at

802-222-4680.

 

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Burglary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.