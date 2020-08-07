St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Burglary
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A403917
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Lewis
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: between 8/2 and 8/5/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Fairlee
VIOLATION: Burglary
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 5th 2020 Troopers with the VT State Police
responded to a reported burglary at Chapman's Store located on Main Street in
Fairlee. Troopers learned that sometime between the afternoon of August 2nd and
the morning of August 5th someone entered the store and stole cash and jewelry.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call Tpr. Lewis at
802-222-4680.