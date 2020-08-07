Transform Your Life during Pandemic with New Plant-Based Cooking Show

Jane Velez-Mitchell hosts the show remotely from her home in LA They look like fish cakes. But, it's jackfruit! This is a classic burrito. But, the ingredients used, including jackfruit, make it highly nutritious.

New Day New Chef Support + Feed Edition is now streaming on Amazon's Prime Video.

This show is such fun! Every time we turn on the blender.... we dance! You can dance along at home! Become highly energized while eating delicious food without an ounce of guilt!” — Jane Velez-Mitchell, Host of New Day New Chef Support + Feed Edition

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Day New Chef Support + Feed features actress, musician, writer Maggie Baird, with special appearances by her superstar children Billie Eilish and Finneas.

Watch now on Amazon's Prime Video: https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B08B7GS4XV

Free for Prime members!

This is a cooking show like you've never seen before, packed with mouthwatering, plant-based recipes and key nutritional information to keep you healthy and fit during this pandemic. This series offers a fabulous way to use the pandemic to transition to an optimally healthy lifestyle and have fun by creatively combining vegetables, nuts, grains and fruit into everything from chocolate ice cream pie to "fish" cakes made from jackfruit.

Switch from junk foods to superfoods, packed with antioxidants, without sacrificing taste! Renowned physician and bestselling author, Dr Neal Barnard, of Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, gives viewers the nutritional benefits of the main ingredients.

Hosted by celebrated journalist Jane Velez-Mitchell, other special guest appearances include Downton Abbey's Lesley Nicol, the original "Bye Felicia" Angela Means-Kaaya, supermodel Joanna Krupa, influencer Kyle Krieger, Dynasty's Elaine Hendrix, CSI's Jorja Fox, Lost's Emilie de Ravin, actress/documentary producer Katie Cleary of Peace for Animals and World Animal News and American Idol announcer Mark Thompson.

Learn the cooking tricks of L.A.'s finest vegan chefs, including: Sage Bistro's Mollie Engelhart, SunCafe's Ron Russell, and Pura Vita's Tara Punzone – all partnering restauranteurs with Support and Feed.

Jane Velez-Mitchell, who created the show with Emmy Award winner Eamonn McCrystal, praised their collaboration with Maggie Baird to showcase Support + Feed, which takes super nutritious vegan food and delivers it to children, seniors and others who are struggling and experiencing hunger during this uniquely challenging time.

New Day New Chef: Support and Feed Edition is produced by Inspired. and the nonprofit 501c3 JaneUnChained News Network, and directed by Eamonn McCrystal.

