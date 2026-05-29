Texas Cattle Rancher Turned Vegan Invites President Trump to Her Farmed Animal Sanctuary

James Talarico and the V Word Renee King-Sonnen, Rowdy Girl: Confessions of a Vegan Cattle Rancher Author A 501c3 non-profit media corporation

Texas Cattle Rancher Turned Vegan Invites President Trump to Her Texas Farmed Animal Sanctuary

President Trump, I invite you to come visit my Texas farmed animal sanctuary and have some Vegan BBQ and a Beyond Meat burger and we can talk.” — Renee King-Sonnen, Rowdy Girl: Confessions of a Vegan Cattle Rancher Author

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A political dust-up over dietary choices in the Lone Star State has inspired a formal invitation to the White House. Renee King-Sonnen, a former Texas cattle rancher turned vegan animal sanctuary founder, is publicly inviting President Trump to tour her ranch-turned-animal-sanctuary after the President asserted that "you can't get elected as a vegan in Texas."

The issue relates to the current US Senate race in Texas. Democrat James Talarico is running against Republican Ken Paxton, who claimed Talarico is vegan, using the lifestyle choice as a criticism. While Talarico is not actually vegan, in 2022 he publicly stated that reducing meat consumption is necessary to combat global climate change.

King-Sonnen extended the invitation during a live broadcast on UnchainedTV, hosted by prominent journalist Jane Velez-Mitchell. Reacting to the news cycle coverage of Talarico and the "V-word," King-Sonnen formally invited President Trump to visit Rowdy Girl Sanctuary to witness a different side of Texas. She hopes to introduce him to each of her rescued farmed animals - cows, pigs, chickens and turkeys - as individuals, not as mere commodities. In the spirit of open dialogue, she also extended the invitation to both Talarico and Paxton, noting having opponents come together in harmony would epitomize the vegan ethic of peaceful co-existence despite differences.

King-Sonnen noted that the state's deep-rooted cultural philosophies of "live and let live" and "don't tread on me" inherently defy the notion that all Texans must march in lockstep to a single lifestyle, or diet.

King-Sonnen’s unique background challenges traditional Texas narratives. Once a conventional cattle rancher, she experienced a change of heart, adopted a vegan lifestyle, and successfully convinced her husband, Tommy, to do the same. Together, they converted their traditional cattle operation into the Rowdy Girl Sanctuary, a thriving haven for farmed animals rescued from industrialized animal agriculture. She has chronicled this extraordinary transition in her newly published book, Rowdy Girl: Confessions of a Vegan Cattle Rancher.

The UnchainedTV broadcast sought to reframe the discourse, suggesting that being called a vegan should be viewed as a compliment. Velez-Mitchell and King-Sonnen highlighted that plant-based advocates are entirely correct regarding the devastating global footprint of animal agriculture. Modern industrial farming remains a primary driver of the climate crisis, widespread deforestation, wildlife extinction, and global human hunger. Furthermore, medical consensus links heavy meat consumption to chronic lifestyle diseases, including heart disease—which currently stands as America's leading killer.

By inviting the President to the heart of Texas country, King-Sonnen hopes to demonstrate that plant-based progress and Texas pride can comfortably coexist, proving that true independent thinking is the ultimate Texan trait.

About Rowdy Girl Sanctuary:

Rowdy Girl Sanctuary provides a safe haven for factory-farmed animals while quietly advancing open conversations about sustainable alternatives to traditional animal agriculture in the heart of Texas.

About the Book:

Rowdy Girl: Confessions of a Vegan Cattle Rancher by Renee King-Sonnen details the emotional and logistical journey of transforming a Texas beef operation into a compassionate animal sanctuary. Renee King-Sonnen is available for interviews.

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