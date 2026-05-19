UnchainedTV Wins 19 Telly Awards in a Victory for Vegan TV Programming

UnchainedTV's New Day New Chef Lite - Telly Award Winner UnchainedTV's Green Goddesses Take NY - Telly Award Winner UnchainedTV's Kale Krew - Telly Award Winner UnchainedTV's Truth Files w Jane Velez-Mitchell, Telly Award Winner UnchainedTV: News & Entertainment Network

The plant-based streaming TV network was honored for its vegan cooking and travel shows, plus its reality TV and podcast series focused on animal rights.

This is a monumental win for the animal rights and vegan movement. Audiences are hungry to learn how to cook plant-based dishes, explore vegan travel, and engage with powerful animal rights stories.” — Jane Velez-Mitchell, Founder/President, UnchainedTV

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UnchainedTV Scores a Landmark 19 Wins at 2026 Telly Awards, Proving Massive Demand for Vegan Media

UnchainedTV, the premier plant-based streaming network often called the "Vegan CNN/Netflix," has achieved a historic milestone at the 2026 Telly Awards, taking home a total of 19 prestigious trophies. Out of over 13,000 global entries, UnchainedTV’s original programming won across diverse categories, signaling a massive shift in mainstream consumer interest toward compassionate, cruelty-free content.

Leading the major victory, UnchainedTV's hit, plant-based cooking series New Day New Chef Lite secured Gold awards for Food & Beverage and Education & Discovery. The New Day New Chef series is produced in conjunction with Eamonn McCrystal of Inspired. The Lite season was hosted by UnchainedTV President Jane Velez-Mitchell and TV weathercaster Tatum Larsen and featured a host of top vegan chefs including: Chefs Jonathan Ohayon and Sucely Montoya of La Crêpe du Jardin, MJ Guertin, Chef Romuald Guiot of ID Éclair in Pasadena, Sheri Johnson and Paige Parsons Roache from Plant Based In The Burbs and Chef Gunn Pankum from Santa Monica's Satdha Thai Vegan restaurant.

The reality show Green Goddesses Take New York, starring Jamie Logan and Justina Adorno, earned multiple Silver awards, including a People’s Telly Silver and wins in Reality and Environment & Climate categories. Jordan Ehrlich of CaveLight Films served as videographer and co-executive producer. Julian Morena was the editor.

The vegan travel docu-series Kale Krew, starring Nemanja Golubovic, won in the travel, culture, and social impact categories with multiple Silver and Bronze honors. Produced in conjunction with videographer/editor Dejan Stamenkovic of Dreams Production Company, the series has been graced by notable vegan guest co-hosts including: Emmy award-winning host, actress and entrepreneur Tabitha Brown, New York Times best-selling author and James Beard Award winner Joanne Molinaro, a.k.a. The Korean Vegan, professional bodybuilder Torre Washington, rapper Grey, and social media stars Dom Thompson and Jamie Logan, among others.

Additionally, UnchainedTV's Truth Files Podcast with Jane Velez-Mitchell - which covers hardcore animal rights issues - secured a Bronze award. The weekly podcast covers a diverse range of subjects from the industrialized cruelty of factory farming to the abuses of the US government's wild horse roundups, to animal agriculture's overlooked role in the climate crisis, among many other issues.

"This is a monumental win for the animal rights and vegan movement," said Jane Velez-Mitchell, President of UnchainedTV. "It proves that audiences are hungry to learn how to cook plant-based dishes, explore vegan travel, and engage with powerful animal rights stories. I am incredibly proud of our hosts, chefs, videographers, and editors who made this possible."

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television worldwide. UnchainedTV’s historic 19-award victory cements the network as a cultural powerhouse, proving that cruelty-free broadcasting is officially part of the global mainstream.

TITLE CATEGORY AWARD CLASS

Gold New Day New Chef Lite Series-Food & Beverage

Gold New Day New Chef Lite Series-Education & Discovery

Silver New Day New Chef Lite Series-Culture & Lifestyle

People's Telly Silver Green Goddesses Take NY General-Television Series, Shows & Segments

Silver Green Goddesses Take NY General-Not-for-profit

Silver Green Goddesses Take NY General-Pets & Animals

Silver Green Goddesses Take NY General-Environment & Climate

Silver Green Goddesses Take NY General-Reality

Bronze Green Goddesses Take NY General-Public Interest & Awareness

Bronze Green Goddesses Take NY General-Documentary: Short Form (Under 40 Minutes)

Silver Kale Krew Series-Public Interest & Awareness

Silver Kale Krew Series-Health & Safety

Silver Kale Krew Series-DEI: Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Silver Kale Krew Series-Travel & Tourism

Silver Kale Krew Series-Education & Discovery

Silver Kale Krew Series-Non-Scripted

Bronze Kale Krew Series-Social Impact

Bronze Kale Krew Series-Culture & Lifestyle

Bronze UnchainedTV's Truth Files with Jane Velez-Mitchell Campaign-Not-for-profit

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.