Double Victory! UnchainedTV’s 'Green Goddesses Take New York' Scores Telly and Webby Award Recognition

Voting is underway! Jamie Logan as an endangered fish Justina Adorno as an endangered fish UnchainedTV is a nonprofit streaming TV network

Fans Urged to Vote as Public Polling Opens for Both Awards. The Vegan Comedy Reality Series is Currently Racing Against Jimmy Kimmel for Top Webby Honors

This is the only kind of crazy I’ll sign up for. We’re making activism fun, weird, and totally relatable.” — Justina Adorno, Co-star of Green Goddesses Take New York

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a historic "double win" for independent vegan media, UnchainedTV is proud to announce that its original reality series, Green Goddesses Take New York, has just been officially selected as a finalist for a 2026 People’s Telly Award, in the Television Series, Shows & Segments category. The Tellys showcases the best work created within television and across video. This major milestone comes just days after the show secured a prestigious Webby Award nomination, where it is currently in second place behind the The Jimmy Kimmel Show.

Starring Justina Adorno (Mayans M.C., Grand Hotel) and activist/actress Jamie Logan (The Next Girl), the unscripted series is a bold cocktail of raw humor and animal liberation. From getting body-painted as endangered fish to dodging "Karens" in Manhattan, the duo’s mission to wake up New York City has resonated with both industry critics and global audiences.

The Race for the Top: Two Ways to Vote

With the show now recognized by the two most influential bodies in digital and television excellence, UNCHAINEDTV is calling on all animal lovers and supporters of animal rights and independent filmmaking to help propel these "Goddesses" to the finish line.

The Webby Awards: Competing in the Video & Film: Variety & Reality category, the show is currently behind late-night titan Jimmy Kimmel. Voting ends April 16th. Click here to vote in the Webbys!

The People’s Telly Awards: Shortlisted by the Telly Judging Council in the Television Series, Shows & Segments category. Voting is open through Friday, April 17th. Click here to give a 5-star rating!

A New Frontier for Activism

Directed by Jordan Ehrlich and produced by UNCHAINEDTV and CaveLight Films, the pilot captures Adorno and Logan as they navigate the chaos of Times Square and Washington Square Park. Described as "Lucy and Ethel meet guerrilla street theater," the show uses comedy to dismantle barriers around serious ethical issues.

"Humor is a great way to break down walls and get people to think differently about their daily habits," says UnchainedTV President Jane Velez-Mitchell. "This laugh-out-loud adventure will leave people with a new perspective."

Justina Adorno shares the sentiment: "This is the only kind of crazy I’ll sign up for. We’re making activism fun, weird, and totally relatable."

How to Support

Supporters can watch the award-nominated show for free on the UnchainedTV streaming platform and cast their votes via the official portals below:

“If it takes body paint and subway antics to wake people up, we’re in,” adds co-star Jamie Logan.

Green Goddesses Take New York is executive produced by Jane Velez-Mitchell and Jordan Ehrlich, with editing by Julian Morena. The series is available for streaming exclusively on UnchainedTV.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.