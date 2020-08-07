SHERIFF BRADSHAW DELIVERS CRITICAL SUPPORT DURING COVID-19
PBSO partners to assist frontline workers, seniors and families
I am proud of our deputies, civilians and volunteers that have stepped up to serve the neediest in our community during COVID-19”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sheriff Bradshaw and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) moved quickly to help support our front-line workers and families in need who were suffering from COVID-19.
— Sheriff Ric Bradshaw
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation partnered with the Association of Hispanic Ministries of Palm Beach County and local businesses to help feed families who have lost their income due to COVID-19.
In two short weeks, PBSO working with various community partners, delivered at least two weeks’ worth of food to over 50 local churches to distribute to their parishioners in need.
Sheriff Ric Bradshaw expanded the Sheriff’s Senior program to assist Palm Beach County elderly residents unable to get out of their homes to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy.
The Sheriff’s office also worked to deliver food to nurses in our county’s hospitals to support them during the crisis. Essential needs, including clothing, were provided to residents who lost employment and needed resources to get by. Ric Bradshaw has worked to make sure the Sheriff’s office is working to assist those most impacted by COVID-19.
“I am proud of our deputies, civilians and volunteers that have stepped up to serve the neediest in our community during COVID-19,” said Sheriff Ric Bradshaw.
To learn more about Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, please visit: http://www.pbso.org/sheriff-ric-bradshaw/.
About Sheriff Ric Bradshaw
Ric L. Bradshaw was born and raised in Palm Beach County and graduated from Lake Worth High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served our country with honor. He began his law enforcement career as a patrolman with the West Palm Beach Police Department where he eventually was promoted to Chief of Police. Bradshaw was elected Sheriff in 2004 and subsequently elected since then due to his experience and leadership.
Sheriff Bradshaw has specialized training on Homeland Security, Mental Health, Field Operations and Community-Based Policing. He currently services as chair of the South Regional Domestic Security Task Force and the Florida Sheriffs Task Force for Region 7, and he’s a member of the FBI’s Joint Terrorist Task Force Executive Board and the Law Enforcement Planning Council of Palm Beach County. These experiences provide Sheriff Bradshaw with the national security clearances, background, and knowledge necessary to keep Palm Beach County safe - not only from gangs and violent criminals, but also from potential terrorist and overseas threats.
The Primary Election for Sheriff is on Tuesday, August 18. The General Election is on November 3, 2020.
