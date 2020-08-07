Just Released: State of China Life Science Report ahead of ChinaBio® Partnering Forum Digital
With partnering now open for ChinaBio® Partnering Forum Digital, now is a perfect time to read the latest report from ChinaBio®, State of China Life Science.CARLSBAD, CA, USA, August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With one-to-one partnering now open for the eleventh annual ChinaBio® Partnering Forum Digital, the largest and most productive life science partnering conference revolving around China, now is a perfect time to read the latest report from ChinaBio® Group, State of China Life Science Report – 2020 H1.
The just released special report, subtitled Back on Track – VC, Partnering and IPOs Rebound, analyzes the many factors driving China life sciences investment, including robust government support for healthcare innovation, significant VC and partnering activity, sweeping regulatory changes, and very strong cross-border pharma deals. Download the report here.
The best way to take advantage of this surge in investment activity and cross-border partnering is to participate in ChinaBio® Partnering Forum Digital, which will be presented digitally August 25–27, China Standard Time, allowing delegates to tap into China’s advanced biotech and manufacturing capabilities, access international investment, and bridge partnerships between Asia-Pacific and the Western world.
Registration and partnering information for ChinaBio® Partnering Forum Digital is available online.
All EBD events feature our trusted gold-standard partnering platform, partneringONE®, allowing delegates to search for and request meetings with potential partners, and then meet at prescheduled times during the conference with unique links to a secure video conferencing solution. This will be run on an extended-day, 24-hour basis to allow participants to meet conveniently from any time zone.
In addition, company presentations will be pre-recorded and available on demand before and during the conference so that finding prospective partners will be even easier. Panels, workshops and an exhibitor showcase will also be pre-recorded and available on demand.
For a truly global experience in this time of restricted travel, attendees from biotech, pharma, and investment sectors can access the unparalleled partnering and content offered by three upcoming events, ChinaBio® Partnering Forum Digital, BioPharm America™ Digital and BIO-Europe® Digital in August, September and October, either as individual conferences, or with a Global Partnering Virtual Passport to all three, at a substantially reduced fee.
Registration for the Virtual Passport is available here.
The Virtual Passport will also include complimentary access for 90-days to Biomedtracker, providing real-time analysis of major industry events, helping you stay on top of breaking news, drug pipelines, upcoming milestones, deals and companies, an invaluable resource when researching and accepting partnering meetings. With registration for one of the three events, you will also receive a 60-day free trial of Biomedtracker.
Additional links and information:
Follow ChinaBio® Partnering Forum on Twitter: @EBDGroup (hashtag: #ChinaPartnering).
About EBD Group
EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our seven landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE®, that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings.
Today our events (ChinaBio® Partnering Forum, BIO-Europe®, BIO-Europe Spring®, BioPharm America™, Biotech Showcase™, China Showcase, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 12,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 48,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry.
For more information please visit www.ebdgroup.com.
About ChinaBio® Group
Since its founding in 2007, ChinaBio® Group has successfully helped nearly 100 US, European and Asia-Pacific life science companies achieve success in China. Leveraging its consulting and advisory teams’ significant experience in China’s life science industry, ChinaBio® has helped its clients identify over 1,000 in-/out-licensing and M&A opportunities and raise over $500M in funding in China. Clients have included many global pharma and life science companies as well as early stage and mid-size companies in Europe, US, Korea and Japan, as well as China. ChinaBio® has also organized over 30 conferences in China focused on investment and partnering, and publishes ChinaBio® Today, the most widely read source for China life science news. ChinaBio® Group is headquartered in Shanghai with staff in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Canada and Switzerland.
Contact:
Susanna Ling
EBD Group
+1 760 930 0500
sling@ebdgroup.com
Jean Meng
ChinaBio® Group
+1 858 859 1860
Jean.meng@chinabio.com
Susanna Ling
EBD Group
+1 760 930 0500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn