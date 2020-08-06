Public Input Meeting to be held on August 12 to discuss Proposed Improvements to 32nd Avenue South in Fargo

A Public Input Meeting will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, at Rheault Farm, 2902 25th St S, Fargo, ND 58103. The Public Input Meeting will utilize an open house format with no formal presentation. The meeting will exercise all appropriate CDC and Department of Health social distancing guidelines.

The purpose of the Public Input Meeting is to discuss proposed improvements to 32nd Avenue South in Fargo during the design phase. The project will consist of reconstructing 32nd Avenue South between 32nd Street South and University Drive including new concrete pavement, new pedestrian facilities, utility and drainage improvements, and intersection improvements at 25th Street South. Approximately 40,000 vehicles use the 32nd Avenue and 25th Street South intersection per day.

The Public Input Meeting will provide opportunity for public input. At the first public input meeting of the project, representatives from the City of Fargo and Apex Engineering Group will be available to take comments, answer questions and discuss ideas.

A virtual option to learn about the project will be posted online at 4 p.m. the day of the meeting on FargoStreets website and on FargoStreets Facebook page for community members that are more comfortable learning about the project without attending the in-person open house.

If unable to attend the Public Input Meeting, written statements or comments must be mailed by August 26, 2020 to Apex Engineering Group, Attn: Josh Olson 4733 Amber Valley Parkway S, Fargo, ND 58104 or emailed to josh.olson@apexenggroup.com with “Public Meeting” in the e-mail subject heading.

The City of Fargo will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

Appropriate provisions will be considered when notification occurs at least 10 days prior to the meeting date or the date the written material translation is needed.