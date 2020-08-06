Under CEO Amber Ferrell-Steele, Timeless becomes America´s fastest growing spirits brand
As global retail trends continue shifting, independent premium brands have successfully captured the hearts and minds of the American consumer.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the midst of increasingly complex socio economical conditions, nearly every major industry has been put to the test; However as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues disrupting the status quo, a handful of resourceful and tenacious entrepreneurs have seen this as an opportunity to challenge the incumbent market leaders.
For Amber Ferrell-Steele, founder and CEO of Timeless Vodka, the shift in consumer habits has become evident. Only six months ago, the young and ambitious entrepreneur decided to create, market and launch a new kind of independent premium spirit. Inspired by the moments that Amber herself cherishes the most and driven by a burning desire to make her mark in modern history as the leader of a minority owned luxury brand, she embarked on a journey to give the people what they want.
As premium spirits continue their promising performance across major markets, visionary entrepreneurs like Amber - and her husband and former star athlete, Bruce Steele - discover and develop strategies designed to service specific consumer demographics by crafting a superior quality beverage that offers a distinct consumption experience coupled with an unquestionable aspirational incentive.
The nouvelle and burgeoning brand has experienced unprecedented growth in an organic and sustainable way, defying market standards and proving that a superior product alongside a pragmatic executive team can give the global conglomerates a run for their money.
According to Park Street analysis the wine and spirits industry has experienced steady growth over the last ten years. The spirits segment volume has been growing at a CAGR of 1.8% over the last 10 years while revenues outpace this growth with a CAGR of 3.3%. The wine segment has been growing steadily at a CAGR of 3.4% over the last ten years in revenues and a CAGR of 2.2% in volume.
Recently, Timeless Vodka announced an ambitious expansion plan, backed by a select group of industry experts, seasoned investors and globally recognizable celebrities which will see the company increase its operational capabilities to service a fast growing demand curve across major states. One of the key differentiators behind Amber´s brand is the superior manufacturing process that has allowed Timeless to directly compete - and in many instances, triumph over - outsized competitors within the segment.
But Ferrell-Steele is also a savvy businesswoman and a natural marketer. Her quest for product superiority has extended to every aspect of the Timeless brand ecosystem, prompting venture capitalists to observe the brand´s unique potential to capture consumer loyalty - effectively making it a contender for market supremacy amidst colossal volatility which has handicapped larger, less flexible players in the premium spirits arena.
For a new generation of bold and unapologetic business leaders, like Amber and Bruce, this represents a unique opportunity to continue turning their company into a household name.
