Nevada Department of Transportation Launches Reno Spaghetti Bowl Project with Northbound I-580 Lane Closures

CARSON CITY, Nev. – Northbound Interstate 580 lanes will be shifted and reduced directly south of the spaghetti bowl beginning Aug. 16 as Nevada Department of Transportation launches the Spaghetti Bowl Xpress project.

Between Aug. 16 and December, northbound I-580 lanes will be split as crews replace aging interstate concrete. The existing interstate lanes will be reduced between Mill Street and the spaghetti bowl 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week, with middle lanes closed for reconstruction and traffic using lanes to both sides.

Overnight lane reductions 9p.m. to 6a.m. nightly Aug. 16 at 9p.m. through 6a.m. Aug. 21: Northbound I-580 lanes reduced between Neil Road and the spaghetti bowl. Intermittent overnight ramp closures will also take place, with marked detours available.

Northbound I-580 lanes reduced between Neil Road and the spaghetti bowl. Intermittent overnight ramp closures will also take place, with marked detours available. Lane shifts/reductions: 6a.m. Aug. 21 through December: I-580 northbound lanes will be split and reduced between Mill Street and the spaghetti bowl. Left-hand lanes will be designated for through traffic traveling to U.S. 395 north of the spaghetti bowl. Right lanes will be for drivers accessing Interstate 80 and local interstate ramps such as Glendale Avenue. Speed limits will be reduced to 55 mph. Periodic single lane reductions will also take place on East Second and Mill streets near I-580 late August through mid-October as above-ground utilities are moved underground in preparation for roadway improvements.

I-580 northbound lanes will be split and reduced between Mill Street and the spaghetti bowl.

Crews will remove cracking interstate concrete which is more than 40 years old and replace it with approximately 20 inches of new roadway base and concrete. Roughly 4,000 cubic yards of new concrete will be placed on the lanes. Remaining northbound lanes will be resurfaced in later phases of construction, excluding certain right-hand (slow) lanes which were reconstructed nearly 10 years ago and will not be resurfaced.

The improvements kick off construction of the first phase of NDOT’s spaghetti bowl renovations, known as Spaghetti Bowl Xpress. Over the next two years, the eastbound I-80 to southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp will be widened to two lanes and eastbound Interstate 80 lanes between Wells Avenue and the Spaghetti Bowl striped. On southbound I-580, auxiliary merge lanes and improved ramps will also be added between the Spaghetti Bowl and Plumb Lane, along with sound and aesthetic walls. The first phase of construction will not require relocation of any residences.

Additional interstate improvements will be built in prioritized phases through 2039 as funding is identified. Approximately 250,000 vehicles per day currently travel through the spaghetti bowl. The Reno-Sparks population is expected to increase 27 percent by 2040. Without the future improvements, population growth is anticipated to lead to travel delay increases of 53 percent through the Spaghetti Bowl.

Project information and sign-up for e-mail project updates is available at www.ndotspaghettibowl.com.