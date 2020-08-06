Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,053 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,015 in the last 365 days.

Court Innovations During COVID-19

California courts have launched new ways to provide safe access to justice—including court proceedings streamed live online for the public, remote hearings for litigants, live chat help for court users, remote adoptions & more.

You just read:

Court Innovations During COVID-19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.