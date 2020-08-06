Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lewis & Clark Caverns Bat Week Schedule August 8-15

Recreation News

Thu Aug 06 14:42:58 MDT 2020

(Whitehall, MT) – Montana State Parks (stateparks.mt.gov) announces the full schedule for Bat Week at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park for the week of Aug. 8-15. Join us for this exciting annual event celebrating our favorite winged friends with nightly programs in the campground.

 

Saturday, Aug. 8

Bat Talk: Bat Threats with Julia Smit

8 – 9 p.m. in the Campground Amphitheater

 

Sunday, Aug. 9

Bat Talk: Bats with Brooks

8 – 9 p.m.  in the Campground Amphitheater

 

Monday, Aug. 10

Bat Walk and Talk with Tom Forwood

8:30 p.m., meeting in the Campground Amphitheater

 

Tuesday, Aug. 11

Bat Talk: Thereby Hangs a Tale: Bat Myths and Legends with Emily Dickerson

8 – 9 p.m. in the Campground Amphitheater

 

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Bat Talk: How Bats Help Us with Emily Cook

8 – 9 p.m. in the Campground Amphitheater

 

Thursday, Aug. 13

Bat Talk: Bats of War with Cort Walsh

8 – 9 p.m. in the Campground Amphitheater

 

 

Friday, Aug. 14

Bat Walk and Talk with bat expert Matt Bell

8 p.m., meeting in the Campground Amphitheater

 

Saturday, Aug. 15

Bat Talk: Bataptations with Julia Smit

8 – 9 p.m. in the Campground Amphitheater

 

For more information about these or other events at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park, call (406) 287-3541.

 

COVID-19: Visitors to these events must keep in mind social distancing directives – stay six feet apart from all non-family members, and if that isn’t feasible or possible, please wear a mask or face covering. Additionally, if you’re feeling ill, please do not attend this event. For more information on COVID-19 please visit the website: covid19.mt.gov.

 

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park, 25 Lewis & Clark Caverns Rd, Whitehall, MT

http://stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns/

 

From the exit 274 on I-90, we are 13 miles south on Highway 287 and 5 miles west on MT 2.

From the Cardwell exit 256 on I-90 we are 7 miles east along MT 2.

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park features one of the most decorative limestone caverns in the Northwest filled with spectacular stalactites, stalagmites, columns, and helictites. The park also features camping, trails to hike or bike, a state-of-the-art visitor center, interpretive displays, a gift shop, food and beverage concessions, amphitheater, and interpretive events presented during the summer months.

Visit Montana State Parks (stateparks.mt.gov) and enjoy camping, hiking, fishing, swimming, boating and more and discover some of the greatest natural and cultural treasures on earth.

 

 

-###-

