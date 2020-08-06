TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, August 6-12, 2020

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body.

To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body.

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Bridge Repair on SR 249 at MM 26

· From now through October 2020, The roadway will be reduced to one lane, controlled by a temporary signal, for full depth deck repairs.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Interstate 440 Reconstruction

· From now through August 2020, Drivers may encounter brief lane closures as the contractor completes cleanup activities and punch list items.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 Interchange Improvements at Hickory Hollow

· From now through August 2020 – The entrance ramp to I-24 westbound from Hickory Hollow Parkway (MM 60) will be closed for ramp reconstruction.

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM and Sunday, 6PM-5AM,There will be temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-24 in both directions at MM 60 for bridge construction activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, The repair of the bridge on I-24 over Lickton Pike (LM 7.22)

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a temporary, intermittent lane closures on I-24 westbound over Lickton Creek (MM 39) for setting barrier rail for parapet repairs.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-24 from SR 45 (Old Hickory Blvd) to I-65, including bridge expansion

· Nightly, 9PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-24 in both directions between MM 40-44 for construction operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Installation of sign structure on I-24 Eastbound at Exit 56

· Nightly, 8PM-6AM, There will be lane closures on I-24 in both directions at MM 55 for demolition of median wall.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Construction of Pedestrian Facilities on U.S. 70S (SR 1) from SR 251 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (LM 7.85) to Erin Lane (LM 8.30)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, The installation of signals on US 31A (SR 11) from Edmondson Pike (LM 6.85) to Paragon Mills Road (LM 7.40)

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on Nolensville Road at Edmondson Pike for underground excavation.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures for construction activities.

DAVIDSON and RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24 SMART Corridor

· Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 between MM 55-80 for construction activities.

DICKSON COUNTY, Overhead Sign Installation

· Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-40 in both directions near the I-840 interchange for sign installation (MM 177).

DICKSON, WILLIAMSON, and RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Overhead Sign Installation

· Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-840 in both directions at MM 1.8, 32.6, and 52 for overhead sign installation.

GILES and MARSHALL COUNTY, I-65 Resurfacing from MM 13-22

· Nightly 8PM-6AM, There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 between MM 13-22 for resurfacing work.

MAURY COUNTY, Widening of Duplex Road from US 31 to Secluded Lane

· Daily, 9AM-3:30PM, There will be temporary lane closures on SR 247 for road widening.

MAURY COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 31 (SR 6) from US 412 to Frye Road

· Nightly, 7PM-6AM, There will be temporary lane closures for resurfacing operations.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Resurfacing on SR 374 from the bridge over US 79 (SR 13) (LM 5.27) to the bridge over US 41A (SR 12) (LM 11.70)

· Nightly, 10PM-5AM, There will be lane closures for resurfacing operations.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Sidewalk Construction on SR 13 (LM 23-26)

· Nightly, 10PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Resurfacing on SR 13 from near US 41A (SR 12) (LM 19.60) to SR 48 (LM 21.25).

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, I-24 Resurfacing in Robertson County

· Nightly, 9PM-5AM There will be lane closures for resurfacing operations (MM 17-25).

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on SR 49 from east of SR 257 (L.M. 6.00) to SR 25 (L.M. 16.78)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM There will be lane closures for resurfacing operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, The construction of a sidewalk on SR 10 from Dejarnette Lane to Fairfax Drive

· Daily, 8AM-3:30PM, There will be a right lane closure in both directions to install sidewalk. One to two lanes will remain open at all times.

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be alternating lane closures at DeJarnete Lane for curb ramp island construction.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Widening on SR 99 from Cason Lane to I-24

· Look Ahead – Starting Monday, August 17 through Monday, August 31, Barfield Road will be closed at SR 99 for reconstruction. A signed detour will be in place.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Overhead Sign Replacement on I-24

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM There will be alternating lane closures in both directions at MM 80 (New Salem Road) to place overhead sign.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, The resurfacing on SR 99 from near Rockvale Road to east of Clearidge Drive

· Daily, 5AM-8PM, There will be alternating lane closures on SR 99 to complete paving work and final pavement markings.

SMITH COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-40 from MM 263-268

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closure on I-40 in both directions for construction activities.

SMITH COUNTY, The emergency slope stabilization of US 70 (SR 24) LM 12.95

· From now through August 2020, U.S. 70 (SR 24) is reduced to one 11-foot lane. Temporary traffic signal in place for traffic control.

SUMNER COUNTY, New Interchange at I-65 and SR 109

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-65 in both directions between MM 119 and 121 for resurfacing operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Resurfacing of I-840 from the bridge over the Harpeth River (LM 33.05) to the Rutherford Co line (LM 39.19)

· Friday, August 7 at 8PM through Monday, August 10 at 5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-840 from the Harpeth River bridge (MM 38.9) to the Wilson Branch bridge (MM 44) for repair work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Widening SR 6 (Franklin Road) from Moores Lane to Concord Road

· Monday, August 10 – Saturday, August 15, 7PM-6AM, There will be a closure and detouring of traffic on Holly Tree Gap Road for storm drainage installation.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, The installation of signals on SR 252 at the CSXT Railroad underpasses

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure for Wilson Pike at both CSX Railroad underpasses for working on the foundations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Construction of Mack Hatcher NW Quadrant

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 between Front Street and Boyd Mill Ave for road widening activities.

WILSON COUNTY, I-40 Widening from SR 109 to I-840

· Daily, 12PM-2PM, There will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations.

WILSON COUNTY, Widening SR 109 from US 70 the Cumberland River

· From now through Monday, August 17, Burton Road will be closed at SR 109 for reconstruction. A signed detour will be in place.

WILSON COUNTY, The repair of the bridges on U.S. 231 (S.R. 10) over Spring Creek (L.M. 19.48).

· From now through November 2020, US 231 (SR 10) will be down to one 11' lane in each direction for bridge work.

>>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY

· Monday, August 10, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-65 northbound at MM 90 for maintenance activities.

· Monday, August 10 and Tuesday, August 11, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 155 (Briley Parkway) from MM 18-19 for paving work.

· Tuesday, August 11, 9AM-3PM, One eastbound lane of SR 155 (Briley Parkway) will be closed at MM 2-3 for bridge inspection.

MAURY COUNTY

· Thursday, August 6, 5PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-65 at MM 39-40 for paving work.

ROBERTSON COUNTY

· Nightly (excluding Saturday and Sunday), 8PM-2AM, There will be a lane closure on I-65 northbound at MM 118 for cleanup work.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

· Thursday, August 6, 8PM-12AM, There will be a lane closure on I-24 at MM 93 for cleanup work.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.