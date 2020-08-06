Van Voorhis Road Project Virtual Public Meeting

Page Content

Your Opportunity to Comment! Comment period open until September 10, 2020

There are a number of ways to provide your comments on the Van Voorhis project. These include:

Voicemail – to leave a message with your comments dial 855-925-2801, project code 9356.

Text- to text your comments dial 855-925-2801 (no code necessary to text).

Online – Visit the WVDOH Website at http://go.wv.gov/dotcomment for project information and the opportunity to comment on the project.

Mail - Those wishing to file written comments may send them to Mr. RJ Scites, P.E., Director, Engineering Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, 1334 Smith Street, Charleston, West Virginia 25301.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs and activities. Please contact us at (304) 558-3931. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.