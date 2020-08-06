The company helps individuals to look their best through images that convey approachability, trust, and confidence.

You only have 7 seconds to give your first impression” — Enrique Urdaneta

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine Media House Provides Game-Changing Headshots for Professionals Across the Globe

Renowned photography company, Imagine Media House, is pleased to announce it is providing its game and career-changing headshots to professionals in all industries across the globe.

Imagine Media House is a one-of-a-kind photography company that helps businesses and professionals tell their stories, which resonate with their customers, through professional headshot and storytelling imagery. The company works with individuals from any industry to look their best through images that convey approachability, trust, and confidence.

“You only have 7 seconds to give your first impression,” say founder of Imagine Media House, Enrique Urdaneta. “Oftentimes, many people waste this first impression by using unflattering selfies. With a professional, high quality headshot, however, people will immediately want to work with you and get you closer to your dream job. It’s really that simple.”

According to Urdaneta, those who include a professional headshot on their LinkedIn profile receive 21 times more profile views and 9 times more connection requests. With Imagine Media House, professionals can receive a great amount of attention, simply by adding a professionally done, and highly flattering, headshot.

Imagine Media House is the ultimate photography company for professionals in any industry, including:

Entrepreneurs

Actors

Corporations

Business owners

Doctors

Brokers

Politicians

Influencers

Writers

And so many more!

Imagine Media House specializes in LinkedIn headshots, storytelling portraits, environmental business photography, aerial video/photography, and modern video interviews.

For more information about Imagine Media House, or to book a free consultation, please visit www.imaginemediahouse.com.

About the Company

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Imagine Media House provides fresh and modern professional headshots inspired by nature, light, and human connections. The company serves all of southern Florida and is expanding to provide its popular services worldwide.

Contact Information

Enrique V Urdaneta

561-245-0634

enrique@imaginemediahouse.com

www.imaginemediahouse.com