Seeking Innovative Educational Leaders to join Maine’s Leadership Development Program  

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce the opportunity for Maine leaders to participate in the 2020-2021 Maine Leadership Development Program (LDP) cohort! The Maine LDP is an initiative designed to build and strengthen instructional leadership skills among Maine’s educational leaders at the school, district, and state levels. In our ongoing efforts to support and foster the educational expertise in Maine, educators who aspire to do the same are invited to take advantage of this high impact opportunity!

During the 2019-2020 school year, The Maine DOE partnered with the National Institute for School Leadership (NISL) to prepare the first cohort of candidates to become certified trainers and facilitators of future cohorts. The 2020-2021 cohort will be led by Maine leaders committed to excellence in education.

Maine’s LDP is delivered through a blended learning model including case studies, inquiry, and hands-on activities with practical applications that meet the rigorous expectations for today’s educational leaders. Successful completion of the LDP may contribute to credit hours for participants pursuing an advanced degree or contact hours for re-certification purposes.

Benefits for Maine Schools

Prepares educational leaders to lead for excellence and equity

Increases student achievement, and fosters a culture of high expectations

Enhances teacher recruitment, retention, and quality

Program Curriculum

Nationally researched, evidenced-based, and locally delivered in a cohort model

Improves the practice of leadership, transforms instruction and student achievement in schools

Consists of 12 two-day units, delivered in 12 months

Bridged with online coursework, readings, and job-embedded application of key concepts through action learning

Characteristics of Ideal Candidates

A belief in and commitment to improving instruction and increasing achievement for all students

Experience in a leadership role at the school, district, and/or state level with background as a classroom teacher. Ideal candidates include, but are not limited to, teachers, principals, assistant principals, instructional coaches, deans, Title I directors, department leaders, ESEA coordinators, special education directors, English Learner directors, assistant superintendents, instruction and curriculum directors, CTE instructors, CTE directors, and superintendents. Priority will be given to educational leaders from schools identified to receive Tier III support throughout Maine.

Excellent communications skills; able to effectively facilitate professional development for peers

Demonstrated skills in mentoring and coaching

Experience as a successful practitioner who is able to translate concepts to actions, theory to practice, and programs to craft

Able to participate in the entire Maine LDP Program and deeply engage in action learning

Likely to live and work in Maine for the next five years

The Department encourages educational leaders to consider applying for this exciting opportunity by September 4, 2020.

Please visit http://www.maine.gov/doe/educators/maineldp to hear from participants and for more information.

View the program schedule at https://www.maine.gov/doe/educators/maineldp/application and download the application by clicking here.

For more information please email emily.doughty@maine.gov.