Hwy 72 culvert replacement begins Aug. 10 (Aug. 6, 2020)

Motorists north of Blackduck will detour onto Hwys 71 and 1

BEMIDJI, Minn. —Starting on Monday, Aug. 10, motorists on Highway 72 north of Blackduck will use the detour of Highway 71 and Highway 1 while culvert replacement begins.

Crews will complete the replacement of three box culverts during the project. The project includes two box culverts south of Highway 1 and one box culvert north of Kelliher on Highway 72. Motorists north of Kelliher will utilize single lane traffic on a bypass lane near the culvert location.

Midwest Contracting LLC is the contractor for the project, which is expected to last through early October, weather permitting. Visit the project website for more information and a detour map mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/hwy72-blackduck .

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Visit the MnDOT website to learn more about each of the projects and to sign up for email updates at mndot.gov/d2 or join the MnDOT northwest Minnesota Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnorthwest.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store .

