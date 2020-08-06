Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bong Bridge inspections to start Aug. 10 (Aug. 6, 2020)

DULUTH, Minn. — Starting on Monday, Aug. 10, WisDOT will be performing inspections on Hwy 2 Bong Bridge between Duluth and Superior. Lane closures will be between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and may be subject to change due to weather and other unforeseen circumstances. Closures will be needed in the following areas on the below dates:

  • Monday, Aug. 10: Westbound lanes
  • Tuesday, Aug. 11: Westbound lanes
  • Wednesday, Aug. 12: Eastbound lanes
  • Thursday, Aug. 13: Eastbound lanes

If needed, closures for maintenance work will be as follows:

  • Monday, Aug. 17: Westbound lanes
  • Tuesday, Aug. 18: Eastbound lanes
  • Wednesday, Aug. 19: Westbound lanes
  • Thursday, Aug. 20: Eastbound lanes

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.

