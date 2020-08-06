Westbound Hwy 14 lane closure begins Aug. 10 in southeast Rochester (Aug. 6, 2020)

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Hwy 14 westbound between Marion Road and 11th Avenue Southeast will be one lane from Aug. 10-20 for crews to reconstruct several bridge joints where the road crosses Bear Creek in southeast Rochester, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Traffic delays are possible, especially during the morning and afternoon commuting times. The road sees an average of 23,100 motorists each day.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

MnDOT reminds motorists about safety in work zones:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel time

Crews will follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

To learn more about construction projects and other transportation information, join the MnDOT SE Minnesota Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/mndotsoutheast.

