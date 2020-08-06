Major League Baseball Appoints Chief People and Culture Officer from Search by Hanold Associates
Major League Baseball names Michele Meyer-Shipp as Chief People and Culture Officer. Hanold Associates’ Jason Hanold and Keri Gavin led the search.
Michele is an exceptional leader and an inspirational person. She will have an incredibly positive impact on Major League Baseball in this newly created role within the commissioner’s office.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major League Baseball (MLB) names Michele Meyer-Shipp as Chief People and Culture Officer. Hanold Associates’ Jason Hanold and Keri Gavin led the New York City based search.
This newly created executive role is part of the Office of the Commissioner and reports to Dan Halem, Deputy Commissioner of MLB. Michele Meyer-Shipp comes to Major League Baseball from KPMG where she was the Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer. Ms. Meyer-Shipp will be the key leader for all human capital and diversity-related strategies and decisions within the league office through on-field talent. She will lead a team of 40 employees in HR and D&I to oversee and establish more rigor throughout all HR and diversity capabilities across the organization, including recruitment, training, leadership development, change management, compensation and benefits, diversity and inclusion and organizational design.
“Michele is an exceptional leader and an inspirational person,” said Jason Hanold, CEO of Hanold Associates. “She will have an incredibly positive impact on Major League Baseball in this newly created role within the Office of the Commissioner.”
Major League Baseball is the iconic organization that represents America’s pastime. Founded in 1903 with the merger of the National and American Leagues, the MLB has since been the preeminent baseball league in the world, where the world’s best players compete. The league consists of 30 teams that compete in a regular season followed by a postseason to win the coveted World Series Commissioner’s Trophy.
With operations and teams located across the United States and Canada, the MLB’s business operations are headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. Between all front-office and on-field employees, including the 30 clubs, Central Office, MLB Advanced Media and MLB Network, the total headcount is around 12,000. 1,448 of those are employees of the central headquarters.
Hanold Associates HR & Diversity Executive Search is the leading retained boutique executive search firm focused on HR and Diversity & Inclusion Officers. Our client list is diverse across industries, geographies and business scenarios, and culture is at the core of everything we do. Our clients include the National Football League, Domino’s Pizza, Under Armour, Patagonia, Gucci, The New York Times, Tom Brady’s TB12, Kohler, REI, Live Nation Entertainment, Dick’s Sporting Goods, McDonald’s, Major League Baseball, Kellogg, Apollo, Blackstone, TPG, L Catterton, Northwestern University, Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Electronic Arts, Fiat-Chrysler, SC Johnson, eBay, Moderna, Hillrom, Great Place To Work, Fossil, Vail Resorts, AbbVie, Carnival Corp., Biogen, Allstate, Bridgestone, Wikimedia, ClubCorp, Nike, Zoom, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights and Ford Motor Company, among others.
