The National Football League (NFL) Appoints Corey Harrison SVP of Executive Operations for Office of the Commissioner in search led by Hanold Associates

Corey is an outstanding talent, with distinctive professional capabilities that are as impressive as his personality with his authentic and thriving spirit.” — Jason Hanold

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, September 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Football League (NFL) has appointed Corey Harrison as the new Senior Vice President of Executive Operations for the Office of the Commissioner, Roger Goodell. Jason Hanold , CEO of Hanold Associates , led the search.Hanold Associates recruited Mr. Harrison to the NFL from KKR Capstone, where he was a Principal and member of the Innovation Team, transforming people operations. He also has experience with the White House and the Department of Defense. He earned an MBA from Yale University. As SVP of Executive Operations for the NFL’s Office of the Commissioner, Mr. Harrison will report to Maryann Turcke, Chief Operations Officer, while supporting Roger Goodell.According to Jason Hanold, “Corey is an outstanding talent, with distinctive professional capabilities that are as impressive as his personality with his authentic and thriving spirit.”The NFL, America’s most popular sports league, consists of 32 teams that compete each year to win the Super Bowl, the world’s biggest annual sporting event. Divided between two conferences, the National Football Conference and the American Football Conference, the NFL has the highest attendance average of any professional sports league in the world.Founded in 1920, the NFL developed the model for the successful modern sports league, including extensive revenue sharing, competitive excellence, strong franchises and national distribution. With more than 180 million fans and an annual championship game that is treated like a national holiday, it is one of the largest and most recognizable brands in the world. Business Week magazine calls the NFL “one of America’s best-run businesses.”Hanold Associates, based in Evanston, Illinois, is a retained executive search firm focused on HR and Diversity & Inclusion Officers. Our client list is diverse across industries, geographies and business scenarios, and culture is at the core of everything we do. Our clients include the National Football League, Domino’s Pizza, Under Armour, Patagonia, Gucci, Kohler, REI, Live Nation Entertainment, Kellogg, Apollo, Blackstone, TPG, L Catterton, Northwestern University, Electronic Arts, Fiat-Chrysler, Kohler, SC Johnson, eBay, Great Place To Work, Fossil, Vail Resorts, Edward Jones, AbbVie, Carnival Corp., Google, Biogen, Allstate, Bridgestone, Wikimedia, CNA Insurance, Cummins, Tyson, ClubCorp, CDW, Nike, and Ford Motor Company, among others.



