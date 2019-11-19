NFL Appoints EVP and Chief People Officer from Search Led by Hanold Associates

Hanold Associates Logo NFL logo

The National Football League (NFL) appoints Dasha Smith as EVP and Chief People Officer based in New York City.

EVANSTON, IL, USA, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Football League (NFL) appoints Dasha Smith as EVP and Chief People Officer based in New York City. Hanold Associates Keri Gavin and Katrina Prospero led the search.Ms. Smith comes to the NFL from Sony Music Entertainment where she was the Executive Vice President and Global Chief Human Resources Officer. While at Sony Music, she oversaw global human resources across more than 60 countries. As Chief People Officer, Ms. Smith will report to Maryann Turcke, NFL Chief Operating Officer, and be responsible for all human resource activities including talent and diversity strategies, workplace culture, compensation and recognition programs, leadership development and succession planning.Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner said, “We welcome Dasha to the NFL family. Her sharp insight, work style and unique experience make her the right person to drive our efforts to grow, engage and inspire our workforce. I am excited about the impact Dasha will have in key areas across our organization, especially diversity and inclusion which is a top priority for our league.”Before joining Sony Music, Smith was Managing Director, Office of the Chairman and Global Chief Human Resources Officer for a global alternative investment firm. Prior to that, she served as Time Inc.’s Global Head of Employee Relations and Chief Labor & Employment Counsel.“Dasha is a dynamic executive with a proven track record of meeting and exceeding the growing needs of employees,” said Maryann Turcke. “Our greatest single asset is our people. It’s critical that they are well-supported so they may excel and be placed in the best possible positions to succeed in their careers and serve the league, the clubs, and all of our partners.”Jason Hanold, CEO of Hanold Associates said, “Dasha is an incredibly talented leader and outstanding person. She is contemporary in her approach, authentic and wise beyond her years. She will be a great thought-partner to Roger Goodell, Maryann Turcke, the league office and the club owners.”The NFL, America’s most popular sports league, consists of 32 teams that compete each year to win the Super Bowl, the world’s biggest annual sporting event. Divided between two conferences, the National Football Conference and the American Football Conference, the NFL has the highest attendance average of any professional sports league in the world.Founded in 1920, the NFL developed the model for the successful modern sports league, including extensive revenue sharing, competitive excellence, strong franchises and national distribution. With more than 180 million fans and an annual championship game that is treated like a national holiday, it is one of the largest and most recognizable brands in the world. Business Week magazine calls the NFL “one of America’s best-run businesses.”Hanold Associates is a retained executive search firm focused on HR and Diversity & Inclusion Officers. Our client list is diverse across industries, geographies and business scenarios, and culture is at the core of everything we do. Our clients include the National Football League, Domino’s Pizza, Under Armour, Patagonia, Gucci, Kohler, REI, Live Nation Entertainment, Kellogg, Apollo, Blackstone, TPG, L Catterton, Northwestern University, Electronic Arts, Fiat-Chrysler, Kohler, SC Johnson, eBay, Great Place To Work, Fossil, Vail Resorts, Edward Jones, AbbVie, Carnival Corp., Google, Biogen, Allstate, Bridgestone, Wikimedia, CNA Insurance, Cummins, Tyson, ClubCorp, CDW, Nike and Ford Motor Company, among others.



