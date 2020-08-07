Business Owners are Largely Responsible for COVID-19 Community Spread.
With pressing matters of re-opening schools and a lack of leadership, Business Owners will be the deciding factor in community spread of the virus.
It’s more than opening business for the sake of the economy. It’s about making sure we have responsible and lasting business continuity.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Distance Management calls for the business community to adopt universal standards of Social Distance Compliance to promote uniformity and prevent repeat lockdowns. The biggest issue for many business owners is the lack of leadership. John Hopkins University is calling for a total “reset” on the Federal Response to COVID-19 as the U.S. just past 150,000 Coronavirus deaths and has over a quarter of the world’s active cases, with 4.5 Million confirmed. In the last month alone there has been 1.9 Million positive test results
North America is at a critical juncture as September approaches and the discussion of reopening schools in-person has fierce criticism. The CDC suggests that extended school closures will be more detrimental in the long-term given the negative socio-economic impacts and has concluded that children will not be the main drivers of the virus spread.
The onus of responsibility falls squarely on the shoulders of business leaders. Without universal mask mandates (only 41 states require them) and increased testing, individuals and organizations must understand the importance of protecting themselves and others by following increased safety protocols and reserving the decision to open doors until they can do so safely.
Given that there is still resistance from some customers to wear masks, business owners must take a hard line to protect their employees and customers in their space. Business owners have the power to contain the spread of the virus by the way they run their organization. Certain businesses such as restaurants, bars and cruise ships, seem to be prematurely opening their doors. Collaboration amongst political and health officials along with the business community has never been more important. As such, Social Distance Management provides consultation services for businesses looking to connect with experts to improve their resilience and preparedness.
Social Distance Management is leading the charge towards heightened corporate responsibility and collaboration at an unprecedented level in order to build confidence so consumers and employees can feel safe in shared spaces. In order to provide additional resources to businesses that are facing financial and logistical challenges, Social Distance Plan offers free information and consultative assistance.
About Edward Henry Company:
The Edward Henry Company “EHCO” est. 2009 is one of Canada’s Leading training and development companies. Edward Henry has created programs approved by the Ministry of Training, Colleges & Universities on Sales Education and Business Development. Specializing in implementation, adoption and training on workplace Best Practices – EHCO has helped thousands of businesses and created over 200 manuals for unique process implementation. With the new expansion to Social Distance Management, compliance expertise is now being mobilized to help businesses re-open safely.
