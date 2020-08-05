President Adams and Speaker Wilson Statement on COVID-19 Audit

Senate President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson issued the following statement regarding the Office of Legislative Auditor General’s, a non-partisan office, audit and recommendations for COVID-19 test turnaround times in Utah:

“Shortening the COVID-19 testing turnaround time is one of the most important tasks our state can accomplish in our fight against the virus. Improving COVID-19 test results distribution is paramount in controlling the virus.

“As we continue to manage the COVID-19 testing workload, increased efficacies will slow the spread, decrease disruptions and help keep Utahns working, educated and healthy.

“We appreciate the Office of Legislative Auditor General for their non-partisan and thorough assessment. We fully support their recommendations and publishing testing turnaround times to increase transparency. We are confident the Utah Department of Health and the Governor's Office of Management and Budget will collaborate and improve the process.

"Working together, Utah can and will continue to lead the nation in procedures to overcome this virus as our state works to protect lives and livelihoods."

View the Office of Legislative Auditor General audit here.

Contact Aundrea Peterson for media requests at aundreapeterson@le.utah.gov.