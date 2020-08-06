Peregrine’s Marcellus Royalty Acquisitions Continue
Quick and reliable process helps local royalty owner fast-forward incomeDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peregrine Energy Partners has agreed to acquire producing royalties in Fayette County, PA from a private seller.
Peregrine has been focused on working with and providing solutions for natural gas owners and their families, as this marks their 10th acquisition in the Marcellus Shale during 2020.
The company continues to pursue exclusively producing oil and gas royalties and works directly with mineral owners as well as land professionals and industry contacts across the United States to source royalty properties.
This year, Peregrine has found that an increased number of clients have decided to explore different financial options for themselves and their families. “Our clients are looking for quick and simple divestment solutions to provide them with flexibility as they reevaluate their retirement or succession plans. They want stability for their families and see that the immediate cash flow and tax benefits outweigh potential market volatility and a payout over time,” said C.J. Tibbs, Peregrine Co-Founder.
Tibbs continued, “At Peregrine, our goals are to deliver a transparent analysis of our client’s asset to them, help them understand all their options around that property so they can make decisions for both their short and long-term future, and to provide financial opportunities when appropriate.”
The transaction featured production from 15 wells currently operated by Chevron. “This acquisition had all of the characteristics we look for in royalty properties due largely in part to the more stable production and shallow decline rates,” says Josh Prier, Peregrine Managing Director. “We will continue to look for more opportunities, nationwide, where we can provide options and financial relief to royalty owners.”
To learn more or to obtain a valuation of your minerals, please reach out to either C.J. Tibbs at (214) 329-1432 or cj@peregrinelp.com or Josh Prier at (303) 256-6275 or josh@peregrinelp.com.
About Peregrine Energy Partners
Peregrine Energy Partners are private purchasers of oil and natural gas royalties with over 50 years of combined experience. Over the past 16 years, the company’s founders have enjoyed working with hundreds of mineral owners in 30 states across millions of acres. To learn more about Peregrine Energy Partners, please visit www.peregrinelp.com.
