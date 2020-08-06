Florida PSC to hold Storm Protection Plan Hearing on Monday, August 10

The Office of Public Counsel, representing utility customers, and Walmart, Inc. are parties to each Agreement. White Springs Agricultural Chemicals, Inc. d/b/a PCS Phosphate is also a party to DEF’s Agreement, and the Florida Industrial Power Users Group is a party to TECO’s Agreement.

As Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the PSC must limit on-site public participation at the hearing; therefore, no member of the public may attend in person.

The Commission hearing will be broadcast on the Florida Channel (check your local listing) and can be viewed on the PSC website.

