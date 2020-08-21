Microsoft Dynamics 365 System Integrator UNIFY Dots partners with Bank and Treasury Automation Leader SK Global Software

Bank Automation Software with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance ERP Unify Dots Logo

Global ERP Partner -UNIFY Dots - will deliver SK Global Software's key solutions using Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance for its clients.

UNIFY Dots is a great addition to our global partner network. The partnership accelerates our strategy to increase adoption of our banking and treasury solutions across different verticals” — Aynsley Keller, SK Global Software Director