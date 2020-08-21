Microsoft Dynamics 365 System Integrator UNIFY Dots partners with Bank and Treasury Automation Leader SK Global Software
Global ERP Partner -UNIFY Dots - will deliver SK Global Software's key solutions using Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance for its clients.
UNIFY Dots is a great addition to our global partner network. The partnership accelerates our strategy to increase adoption of our banking and treasury solutions across different verticals”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading Microsoft Gold Certified Partner in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software, UNIFY Dots, enters into a partnership agreement that enables the Microsoft Dynamics 365 system integrator to offer top cloud-based Electronic Banking software and Treasury Automation Suite solutions worldwide.
— Aynsley Keller, SK Global Software Director
The partnership expands UNIFY Dots’ standard Software-as-a-Service software offerings, while providing a wider audience for SK Global Software’s industry leading solutions, which boosts the out of the box capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance ERP by providing fully automated banking and treasury functionalities for cash management, vendor and customer payments, FX settlements and risk management built for and within Microsoft’s cloud-based business applications platform.
“We are delighted to partner with SK Global Software to make their ISV solution more accessible to enterprises worldwide. By leveraging our strong ISV and Microsoft channel background, combined with SK Global Software’s banking and treasury automation solutions, we are looking forward to increasing the digital adoption of Microsoft Dynamics 365,” says Anna Margarita Sy, Sales Manager, UNIFY Dots.
The Treasury Automation Suite provides:
• Cash Management Automation – Offering fully unattended bank reconciliation with configurable matching & mapping
• Vendor Payment Automation – Integrate with countless banks to automate vendor payments, with email notification — printed check protection too
• Customer Payment Automation – Process customer payments and auto-match to invoices in even the most complex scenarios. Also available – credit card processing.
• Risk Management – Have peace of mind that our high security measures complement Microsoft Dynamics 365 security to offer top tier protection
UNIFY Dots provides best-in-class implementation, consultancy, support and managed services for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain business areas including, Financial Management (General Ledger, Bank Reconciliation, Accounts Receivable, Accounts Payable, Fixed Assets), Project Operations (Project Accounting, Project Management), Supply Chain (Inventory Management, Wireless Warehouse Implementations, Transportation Software, Procurement, Vendor Management), Retail (Point of Sale, Store Management, Merchandising, E-Commerce) and Manufacturing (Process Manufacturing, Discrete Production, Production Planning).
