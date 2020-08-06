Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bruce Bundrant, Founder of Riviera Sports Marketing, Joins SCCG Advisory Board

Logo of Las Vegas based casino gaming consultancy, SCCG Management.

Bruce Bundrant, Founder, Riviera Sports Marketing

Stephen Crystal, Founder, SCCG Management

Stephen Crystal, Managing Partner of SCCG Management announces the Addition of Bruce Bundrant, Founder of Riviera Sports Marketing, to its Advisory Board.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stephen Crystal, managing partner of SCCG Management announced today that the Sports Marketing practice has been enhanced by the leadership and support of Bruce Bundrant, founder of Riviera Sports Marketing, who has joined the SCCG Advisory Board. In this role, Bruce will deploy his extensive experience to help SCCG betting and gaming clients to develop their sports marketing partnership strategies and activation.

Bruce Bundrant, said, “It's no secret that there's tremendous growth opportunity in sports betting and gaming as the US market opens up, especially in Tribal Gaming. Combining our respective experiences and relationships in Tribal Gaming and sports marketing, SCCG and RSM are well-placed to combine forces to develop sports marketing partnerships designed to help Tribal Gaming operators attract and retain customers, and ultimately grow revenue.”

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG specializes in investment in and development of worldwide brands, representation before governmental agencies for complex regulatory matters, intellectual property, and strategic business development within international, land-based casino, internet gambling, gaming, esports, and entertainment markets.

ABOUT RIVIERA SPORTS MARKETING

Established in 2017 by Bruce Bundrant, RSM helps US and European sports & entertainment companies to improve their marketing penetration, operational effectiveness and revenue generation. Bruce is a globally-recognized leader in sports marketing with an impressive track record, including consulting major brands on their sponsorship strategies as well as senior roles at Liverpool FC, AS Monaco FC and the International Champions Cup where he led the commercial transformation of these businesses. Bruce has worked across multiple sports and sports properties including soccer, Formula One, Formula E, NASCAR, MLB, NHL, tennis and the Olympic Games.

CONTACT

Stephen A. Crystal
SCCG Management
Tel: +1 702-427-9354
Email: Stephen.Crystal@sccgmanagement.com

Bruce Bundrant
Riviera Sports Marketing
Tel: +1 646 831 1200
Email: bruce@rivierasportsmarketing.com

