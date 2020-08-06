Westminster Barracks / Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B103593
Trooper Alexander Sidor
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 08/05/2020 @ 7:38 pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: 154 Brookline Road, Athens, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Jeffrey Kingsbury
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookline Road, Athens, VT
VICTIM: James Cunningham
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT
VICTIM: Chrystal Amidon
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookline Road, Athens, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 08/05/2020 at approximately 7:38 p.m. the Vermont State Police received a report of a fight involving 5 people at 154 Brookline Road in the Town of Athens (Windham County) in the State of Vermont.
After an investigation, it was determined that Jeffrey Kingsbury had assaulted James Cunningham and Chrystal Amidon after a verbal argument. Kingsbury was later arrested for Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct.
Kingsbury was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on August 8, 2020 at 12:30 pm to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: August 8, 2020 @ 12:30 pm
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Tyler R. Noyes
Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
(802) 722-4690 (FAX)