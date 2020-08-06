Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

       

 

CASE#: 20B103593

 

Trooper Alexander Sidor            

 

STATION:  Westminster Barracks                   

 

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

 

 

DATE/TIME: 08/05/2020 @ 7:38 pm

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: 154 Brookline Road, Athens, VT

 

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct

 

 

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Kingsbury

 

AGE: 32

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookline Road, Athens, VT

 

 

VICTIM: James Cunningham

 

AGE: 37

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

 

 

VICTIM: Chrystal Amidon

 

AGE: 39

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookline Road, Athens, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 08/05/2020 at approximately 7:38 p.m. the Vermont State Police received a report of a fight involving 5 people at 154 Brookline Road in the Town of Athens (Windham County) in the State of Vermont.

 

After an investigation, it was determined that Jeffrey Kingsbury had assaulted James Cunningham and Chrystal Amidon after a verbal argument. Kingsbury was later arrested for Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct. 

 

Kingsbury was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on August 8, 2020 at 12:30 pm to answer to the above charges.  

 

  

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

 

COURT DATE/TIME:   August 8, 2020 @ 12:30 pm

 

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham, Criminal Division

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Tyler R. Noyes

Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

(802) 722-4690 (FAX)

