Westminster Barracks / Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B103593

Trooper Alexander Sidor

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

DATE/TIME: 08/05/2020 @ 7:38 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: 154 Brookline Road, Athens, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Jeffrey Kingsbury

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookline Road, Athens, VT

VICTIM: James Cunningham

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rockingham, VT

VICTIM: Chrystal Amidon

AGE: 39

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookline Road, Athens, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 08/05/2020 at approximately 7:38 p.m. the Vermont State Police received a report of a fight involving 5 people at 154 Brookline Road in the Town of Athens (Windham County) in the State of Vermont.

After an investigation, it was determined that Jeffrey Kingsbury had assaulted James Cunningham and Chrystal Amidon after a verbal argument. Kingsbury was later arrested for Simple Assault and Disorderly Conduct.

Kingsbury was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on August 8, 2020 at 12:30 pm to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: August 8, 2020 @ 12:30 pm

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windham, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.